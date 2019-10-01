Ed. Note: The tips below are from our favorite witch, not a medical doctor, and they should not be considered a substitute for any medical or otherwise scientific guidance. But we do know at least one doctor with quartz bookends, so maybe that says something?

Crystals are an amazing — and gorgeous — tool from the Earth that are said to help us ground, center and even manifest intentions. As a reiki master, tarot reader, mom and all-around witch, I use crystals in my day-to-day life in many different ways — and so can you. They’re pretty easy to find and buy, and they don’t need to be expensive; very small crystals can do the job just great.

Here are a few tips for parents on how to work with crystals and incorporate these healing beauties into your everyday life.

Find your stones

When you’re starting out, take your time to shop around for your crystals. They come in many different colors, shapes and sizes, so you’ve got options for sure. Most often, the crystals you feel drawn to aesthetically are the ones that possess the energy you need. Enthralled by jade? In love with labradorite? Crazy about rose quartz pink? Maybe you or your family need what that stone is bringing.

Trust that you are attracted to it for a reason — even if you don’t know what it is yet. If you are shopping in person (which I highly recommend), take the time to hold several different crystals in your hands; feel their energy and how it affects you.

Cleanse your crystals

Once you’ve found your stones, it’s helpful to cleanse them. This allows you to “reset” their energy from any previous users — or people who pawed them in the crystal shop — and then set your own personal intentions for working with them.

You can cleanse your stones using salt (placing them in a dry bowl of sea salt crystals or in a bath with Epsom salt), by “smudging” them (using sage, cedar, palo santo or any cleansing herbs) or by setting them in sunlight or moonlight for a few hours. This clears away the energy of earlier use and should be done periodically as you work with the crystals.

Set your intention

Setting a clear intention when working with a stone is a great way to manifest your vision — aka nudge what you hope will happen toward fruition. But it’s important to remember that gemstones aren’t cures; we can’t rely on them to “magically” shift our lives or those of our kids, especially not without being clear about what we want. What we can do is use them to help us shift our energy, become more grounded and check in with our own intuition as parents.

Which crystals are good for parents & when?

Amethyst for nap-time meditation: I know baby’s nap time can often feel like a mad rush to do all the things that need attention (dishes, laundry, etc.) but a quick five- to 10-minute meditation can make a huge difference for parents, especially on those days when you’re feeling anxious or overwhelmed. Amethyst is an amazing stone to use in meditation, as it’s said to promote mental clarity (heard of “mom brain”?), help deepen our intuition and allow us to widen our perspective.

Rose quartz for baby bath time: My favorite way to wind down after putting my daughter to bed is with a hot bath with crystals, and you can easily use crystals with your littles in the tub too (keeping safety in mind, of course). Adding gemstones to bath water is a great way you and your kiddos can receive their healing effects. My favorite bath-time stone is rose quartz, which is said to promote balance in the heart chakra and help us cultivate feelings of love toward ourselves and in relationships. This stone has a cooling, calming energy that works gently to help the user attune to compassion and empathy.

Black tourmaline for elusive sleep: Sleep is a hot commodity in my house and for many new parents. I like to use crystals to help promote a feeling of peace and relaxation before bed and while my daughter and I sleep; I put small stones under my pillow (not hers!) or place larger ones on my nightstand or my daughter’s dresser. Black tourmaline is a grounding and protective stone that is said to repel and transmute negative energy. It helps to ease tension and anxiety — this is one of my favorite stones to work with.

Clear quartz for hydration: Let’s face it. Some days, there is just no time for meditating and luxurious baths, and you’re lucky if you can just survive the day and get the littles fed and do what you need to do. But even if you can’t manage anything extra in terms of self-care, you still need to drink water (especially if you’re breastfeeding). On days like these, you can get the benefits of your favorite gemstones in that very drinking water.

Clear quartz is often recognized as the “stone of power” for its natural tendency to harmonize and align human energies, thoughts, emotions and consciousness. This is a great all-purpose stone that I love to put in drinking water for all-around good vibes. Just make sure you use a large piece and/or a water bottle with filter, to avoid any possible choking hazard. And while crystal-infused water is safe for kids, make sure to use one large quartz and remove it completely before sharing the water.

Home decor for energy: Crystals are a great way to add some extra energy to your home. Not only are they aesthetically pleasing, but you can position them strategically to bring specific energies into different areas of your home. I love to use selenite near the doors and windows of our home to evoke protection and dispel negative energy. Rose quartz is great in the bedroom to bring the energy of love, and I keep amethyst in my daughter’s room — out of her reach, or course — for its calming and relaxing effects.

There are so many amazing ways to use crystals, so feel free to get creative and do what feels good and right for you. There is no wrong way to use these gems — other than, you know, putting small ones where your baby could grab them. Other than that, trust your intuition and have fun.