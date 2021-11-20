Your baby will be the queen (or king) of your heart. So perhaps you want to choose a girls’ baby name that’s fit for a royal. If you know you’re expecting a little princess of your own, we’ve got just the regal girl names for you (head over here if you want royal baby boy name inspo, too).

Yep, for classic girl names that stand the test of time, look no further than the royal family for inspiration. Some of these royal names go back centuries and have been repeated in each generation — while others are newcomers to the royal history books. Take your pick and set your daughter up to rule.

Historic British royal baby names

You can’t get much more royal than naming your daughter after one of Britain’s formidable female monarchs from the past or present.

Henry VIII’s historic six wives could be the inspiration for your baby names (even as several of them shared names)

Catherine of Aragon

Anne Boleyn

Jane Seymour

Anne of Cleves

Catherine Howard

Katherine Parr

Queen Victoria’s five daughters, who all had multiple middle names, provide endless inspiration for royal baby names — and a few of these are also the names of beautiful cities or provinces.

Modern British royal names

While Prince William and Kate Middleton went for a traditional name for their daughter Charlotte, many of the names of younger British royals defy convention, showing that the royal family isn’t afraid to break with tradition.

Zara Phillips (Princess Anne’s daughter)

Princess Eugenie Victoria Helena (younger daughter of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and of Sarah, Duchess of York)

Lady Louise Alice Elizabeth Mary Mountbatten-Windsor (daughter of Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, and Sophie, Countess of Wessex)

Princess Charlotte Elizabeth Diana (daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge)

Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor (daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle)

Savannah Phillips (Princess Anne’s son Peter Phillips and his wife Autumn’s eldest daughter and the queen’s first great-grandchild)

Isla Phillips (Peter and Autumn Phillips’ youngest daughter)

Lady Cosima Rose Alexander Windsor (24th in line to the throne, daughter of the Earl and Countess of Ulster)

Mia Grace Tindall (daughter of Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall)

Historic European royal names

Queens and princesses from the past can still inspire your daughter’s name.

Josephine (consort of Napoleon)

Marie-Antoinette (infamous French queen)

Matilda (queen of Flanders)

Philippa (queen of Hainaut)

Maria Theresa (ruler of the Hungarian empire)

Modern European royal names Look beyond the British royal family for a princess-perfect baby name that you’re not likely to hear in the schoolyard. Princess Estelle of Sweden, Duchess of Östergötland

Princess Isabella Henrietta Ingrid Margrethe of Denmark

Princess Josephine Sophia Ivalo Mathilda of Denmark

Princess Marie Agathe Odile of Denmark

Princess Athena Marguerite Françoise Marie of Denmark

Princess Benedikte Astrid Ingeborg Ingrid of Denmark

Queen Sofiá of Spain

Queen Letizia of Spain

Princess Gabriella of Monaco, Countess of Carladès

Princess Eléonore of Belgium Russian royal baby names

These elegant — and very traditional — baby names from the Russian monarchy are some of our favorites.

Ancient royal names

Legendary queens from thousands of years ago have names that can still provide plenty of inspiration for modern baby namers.

Artemisia (a ruler of Ancient Greece)

Cixi (Chinese empress credited with modernizing China)

Cleopatra (legendary Egyptian ruler)

Jezebel (Biblical queen of Israel)

Suiko (ancient Japanese empress)

Theodora (empress of the eastern Roman Empire)

Zenobia (queen of Palmyra)

