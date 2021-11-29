Skip to main content Skip to header navigation
These Chic French Baby Names Have That Special Je Ne Sais Quoi

Plenty of common U.S. names have French origins (hi, millions of Charlottes and Maries) — but the more French those French baby names sound, the rarer they become on our side of the pond. Sure, you’ll run into a Jeanne or a Pierre on occasion, but you’re much less likely to run into a boy named Maxence or a girl named Manon. (Pour quoi?!)

That’s where these French names for babies come in handy. They’re either the French versions of names we’re more familiar with, or they’re unique names from France. Amandine, for example, is the French version of Amanda. And the name Noé is the French version of a name we’ve loved for decades — Noah.

While many French names come from saints (think Baptiste, Jean, Jacques, Michel, Pierre, or Marie), others are a little more modern and unique. And some are monikers chosen by A-list celebs for their kids — like Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Vivienne. Whether your family has a French background or you’re just a proud Francophile who loves the language and culture, these French baby names may be the perfect fit for your petite bebe.

Unique French names for baby boys

These elegant French baby names for boys could be perfect for your son. Check out the names below:

  • Antoine
  • Augustin
  • Baptiste
  • Bastien
  • Clément
  • Édouard
  • Enzo
  • Gabin
  • Gaétan
  • Gaspard
  • Léo
  • Loan
  • Loïc
  • Maël
  • Marc
  • Mathieu
  • Mathis
  • Mathys
  • Maxence
  • Noé
  • Raphaël
  • Rémy
  • Sacha
  • Théo
  • Timeo
  • Timothe

Unique French names for baby girls

You’ll likely find very few girls given these names in the U.S. (even though they’re gorgeous!) — so if you’re looking for a unique baby name as well as a French baby name for your daughter, you’re in luck. Check out this list of lovely French names for girls:

  • Agnes
  • Amandine
  • Amélie
  • Anaelle
  • Anaïs
  • Apolline
  • Aveline
  • Capucine
  • Élodie
  • Eugénie
  • Faustine
  • Flavie
  • Héloïse
  • Lise
  • Loane
  • Lylou
  • Maeva
  • Manon
  • Margaux
  • Marion
  • Mathilde
  • Méline
  • Morgane
  • Noémie
  • Océane
  • Salomé
  • Solène
  • Vivienne

Gender-neutral French names

Looking for a unisex name for your baby? According to babynames.com, these French monikers are all gender-neutral:

  • Bellamy
  • Bijou(x)
  • Cress
  • Darcy
  • Devereaux
  • Jules
  • Quincy
  • Raine
  • Sidney

Colorful French baby names

We may have Blue Ivy and other colorful celebrity baby names, but these French names literally come in all the colors of the rainbow.

  • Azure (blue)
  • Bleu (blue) – also the middle name of one Ella Bleu Travolta!
  • Burgundy (purple-red)
  • Cerise (cherry red)
  • Citron (lemon-yellow)
  • Clementine (orange)
  • Mauve (purple)
  • Mazarine (blue)
  • Violette (violet)

