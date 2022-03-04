Once we started digging into our favorite girly names, like Nina and Sophia, we discovered something kinda interesting — even the sweetest girls’ names have significance and strength behind them. Other bold and beautiful names, like Athena and Luna, have a notoriously strong history.

Somewhere between salty and sweet, we’ve rounded up our favorite baby girl names that pack a punch:

More: The coolest celebrity baby names of the year

Image: Design via Tiffany Egbert/SheKnows; Image via Getty Images

Baby girl names that mean strong

The following girl names mean “strong,” and include a wide variety of classic and unusual names. We have listed the origin of the name as reference; click on the link for more background information.

Audra: English

Breanne: Irish

Briana: Irish

Bridget: Celtic

Brigid: Celtic

Chriselda: German

Karla: French

Nina: Native American

Odeda: Hebrew

Amalda: German

Allonia: Hebrew

Valeria: Italian

Badu: African

Matilda: French

Trudy: German

Maude: Irish

Megan: Greek

Tisha: African-American

Valerie: French

More: 50 Pretty girl names

Girl names with other strong meanings

There are several girl names that don’t necessarily have “strong” as their meaning, but have meanings that are powerful, courageous and brave — just like your baby girl. According to the Social Security Administration, the most popular baby girl name in the United States — Olivia — means “olive, sign of peace” in Latin. Emma is currently the second most popular; this name means “universal” or “whole.” See below for more names with great meanings.

Nadine: courage of a bear

Aila: from the strong place

Kelsey: brave

Casey: brave

Freya: noble

Valentina: brave

Callen: powerful

Melisande: strength

Amber: fierce

Marcella: warlike

Ernestine: serious; determined

Sophia: wisdom, wise

Patricia: noble

We also love the name Nike, after the Greek Goddess of strength, speed and victory. Another beautiful name is Athena, after the Roman goddess of war and wisdom. Let’s not forget Luna, who was the Roman goddess of the moon.

More: Cool baby girl names that you will totally want to steal

Girl names that sound strong

We also love girl names that have a strong sound to them. For example, the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton named her daughter Princess Charlotte, which has a strong and classic sound to it. Unisex names also have a strong sound to them; for example, actor Dave Annable named his daughter Charlie Mae. Believe it or not, the name Khaleesi, from the “mother of dragons” character in Game of Thrones, is also climbing up popular baby name lists.

We don’t suggest you name your daughter Khaleesi; however, here are more strong baby girl names for you to consider:

Edith

Jessa

Nova

Stevie

Angelina

Skye

Wynter

Remy

Before you go, check out our slideshow below.

Originally published Feb. 2016. Updated Sept. 2016.