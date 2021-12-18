20+ Baby Boy Names That Literally Mean ‘Gift’

Your new baby boy may feel like a wonderful gift — so it’s no wonder that many moms and dads choose a baby name that means “gift” when they’re looking for a baby name with a great meaning.

People have been naming their little ones after the word “gift” for a very long time, with many bestowing names that mean “gift of God” or even “gift of Zeus” upon their newborn children. If you’re interested in taking a page from the books of baby-naming history, we’ve got quite the lineup of unique baby names for you.

Many of these gift baby names are as familiar to you as your own name — Matthew and Theodore are certainly not new to any of us. But other, more unusual names make the list too. Many of these names come from other cultures and are deeply rooted in different languages from around the world, and may have a more exotic, quirky, or unusual lilt to them. This can be welcome as you envision your little one starting kindergarten in five or six years among a bevy of Liams, Noahs, and Jacobs — it might be nice to stand out from the crowd.

So go forth and add some of these memorable “gift” names to your own baby name list.

Abisha: This Hebrew name means “gift of God”

Avishai: Another Hebrew name, this means “gift of my father”

Barack: Meaning “blessing,” this name has Swahili roots — and a link to the former President

Bogdan: This Slavic name means “God’s gift”

Darion: This name, which has Greek origins, means “gift”

Darko: While this may not be a popular choice, this Slavic name means “gift” also

Donato: With Spanish and Italian roots, this name means “gift from God”

Doron: This “gift” baby name is of Hebrew and Israeli origin

Eledoro: This fascinating name comes from Spain and Greece and means “gift from the sun”

Esai: A Spanish twist on an old Hebrew name that means “gift”

Fyodor: A quirky boy’s name with Russian and Greek roots, this means “God’s gift”

Ihab: Meaning “gift,” this name comes from Arabic

Jon: Of English and Hebrew origin, this name means “gift of God”

Maceo: A Spanish take on the name Matthew, which means “gift of God”

Matthew: This baby name also means “gift of God,” and has Hebrew origins

Matthias: This is the Biblical form of Matthew

Niaz: This Persian and Farsi name means “gift, present”

Price: From Old French, this name means “prize”

Sachar: This is a variation of a Hebrew name, Yisachar, which means “reward”

Shai: Meaning “gift,” this name has Hebrew and Aramaic roots (and it’s a nice unisex baby name, too!)

Theodore: This classy name has Greek origins and means “God’s gift”

Tudor: A very cool name, this means “God’s gift” and is a unique variant of Theodore

Zebediah: A Hebrew name, this means “gift of Jehovah”

Zeno: This baby name that means “gift of Zeus” has Greek roots

A version of this article was originally published in 2016.

Looking for more baby name inspiration? Check out our favorite celebrity baby names: