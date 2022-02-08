15+ Baby Girl Names That Literally Mean ‘Love’

If you’re expecting a baby girl on or around Valentine’s Day, we’re betting it feels especially sweet — so picking a baby name that literally means “love” makes perfect sense. From gorgeous names like Amanda to unique names like Mila or Amora, it’s easy to find a lovely baby girl name picked straight from the heart. (Actually settling on one? Now that’s a different story!)

Many of today’s parents are looking for baby names that have a special meaning and speak to them — and names that mean love certainly fit the bill. Plus, let’s start with the actual baby name Love, which is a girl name of English origin. It’s a unique and beautiful option for your baby girl, either as a first name or a middle name. (Think Jennifer Love Hewitt!)

Names that mean love

We’re not gonna lie: We’re falling head over heels for these baby girl names that actually mean “love.” You can find both unique and classic names on this list. We have listed the origin of the names, however, you can click on the name to find out more background information.

Ahava: Hebrew

Amanda: Spanish

Amia: French

Amor: Spanish

Amora: Spanish

Carys: Welsh

Charity: English

Cheryl: German and Welsh

Grania: Irish

Grania: Celtic

Maite: Spanish

Maitea: Spanish

Mila: Russian

Mina: German

Minna: German

Minne: German

Prema: Indian

Suki: Japanese

Tivona: Hebrew

Baby Girl Names That Mean Love Baby: svetlanasmirnova/Adobe Stock; Heart background: sunshinys/Adobe Stock.

Lovely-sounding baby names

You can also give your baby girl a name that makes you think of love. For example, Valentine is an adorable name that is of English origin and means “strong.” Another option is the beautiful Spanish name Valentina, which also happens to be the name of Salma Hayek’s daughter.

Heart is a unique choice for a first name, but it makes a truly beautiful middle name — for example, Lily Heart or Penelope Heart.

For more inspiration, think of how love makes you feel or the words you use to express love to find sweet baby names. For example, the name Cher means “dear one” or “darling” in French. Here are more lovely words that would make great baby names:

Precious

Darling

Happy

Adore

Honey

You could also consider a floral name — there are lots of gorgeous names from flowers that make us think of love. For example:

Rose

Tulip

Lily

Daisy

Peony

Petunia

Violet

Finally, think about the colors of love, such as shades of red and pink, for baby name inspiration. You can also consider your wedding colors or even birthstone color for more baby name ideas. Here are some of our favorites:

Scarlett

Ruby

Magenta

Crimson

Burgundy

Fuchsia

Magenta

Vermilion

A version of this story was originally published in 2016.

