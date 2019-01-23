ParentingBaby Names

These Rustic Baby Boy Names Are Full of Country Charm

When you hear the word “rustic,” what do you think? Wooded glens and watering holes? The simple life? A world that’s plain but beautiful, uncomplicated and homespun? Yeah, we’re already daydreaming about moving off the grid too. That’s why we’re so enamored with rustic baby names. These countryside classics remind us of a charmed life with time and space to breathe.

These names are nothing new. These simple, down-home monikers have always been in style — and seem to be enjoying a renaissance of sorts right now (we’re looking at you, Cody, Dallas and Cash). So whether your backyard is full of rolling farmland or you just wish it were, these names will set your baby boy up for a life of bucolic bliss and country charm.

Some names don’t necessarily sound rustic, but with meanings like “mountain” and “farmland,” they are an excellent way to add some charm to your baby’s name.

  • Aaron: This name has Hebrew roots and means “mountain of strength”
  • Barric: An English name, this means “grain farm”
  • Bergen: Based on Old German and Scandinavian elements, this name means “lives on the mountain”
  • Bond: Meaning “tied to the land,” this name has both Middle and Old English roots
  • Carlton: This Scottish name means “land between the streams”
  • Delmon: Meaning “of the mountain,” this name has Old English origins
  • George: A traditional name, this means “farmer”
  • Gordon: Of English and Gaelic origins, this means “hill near the meadows”
  • Granger: This name also means “farmer” and has French elements
  • Houston: This place name means “settlement on the hill”
  • Kelby: From Old Norse, this name means “farm by the spring”
  • Meyer: This name has two possible meanings — “farmer” or “bright one”
  • Paine: This interesting name means “countryman, rustic villager”

A version of this article was originally published in February 2016.

