From Raven to Midnight, These Are the Best Goth Baby Names

If you spent your high school days (or hey, even these days, no judgment) wearing black lipstick and fishnets, and now you’re about to become a parent, well, a sweet, adorable baby name just might not be the way you want to go. The good news: There are plenty of goth-inspired baby names for kids of all genders that will let you embrace your edgy side. While these dark, moody baby names are totally appropriate for the schoolyard, they have just the right amount of spook factor to let your kid stand out.

If you’ve read our baby name coverage before, you know we have nothing against baby names that are all sugar and sunshine. But also, let us be the first to say: There is no rule that says your baby’s name has to be cute, per se, and it certainly doesn’t have to be conventional. So if you’re looking on the darker side of the name spectrum, check out our list of goth baby names that roots in hard rock, the spooky side of nature, or even witchy films and fiction.

Goth baby names for girls

There are several famous goth girls to get baby name inspiration from. One of our favorite goth girls is Wednesday Addams, from The Addams Family. Wednesday is obviously a great goth name; however, if you feel like that has already been done, then the other days of the week make equally cool names. Saturday might be a bit too perky for a goth girl name, but Sunday, Tuesday, Thursday, or (my favorite) Friday would all make great names.

Wednesday’s mom, Morticia, has an equally cool name that has just the right amount of edgy weirdness to it. The name is Latin in origin and means “funeral director.” You can’t get much more goth than that.

We also loved the gothic coolness of Lydia from the movie Beetlejuice, played by actress Winona Ryder. The name has both Swedish and Greek origins. Another favorite is Raven, who’s a popular goth girl on the cartoon Teen Titans.

Here are more of the goth girl names we love:

Aurora

Blair

Elvira

Jezebel

Lennon

Luna

Nova

Rainn

Starr

Velvet

Willow

Winter

Zelda

Goth baby names for boys

Robert Smith, the lead singer of The Cure, is one of the coolest goth guys out there. Even though the name Robert doesn’t really have a goth sound to it, his last name, Smith, would make a great first name. Smith is a name of English origin that means “tradesman.”

The 2001 movie Gypsy 83 features two goths with great names: Clive and Gypsy. Clive is a name of English origin that means “cliff,” while Gypsy is also English and means “wanderer.”

Christian Death founder Rozz Williams was called the “Goth Pioneer” by Rolling Stone magazine. His first name, Rozz, is edgy and unique and would make a great goth name for any gender.

Here are more of our favorite goth baby boy names:

Alaric

Blaze

Brom

Burton

Damien

Dexter

Draven

Edgar

Grey

Hawk

Reign

Reznor

Thorn

Androgynous goth baby names

These androgynous or unisex names are perfect for any gender of goth. Since black is the go-to color for all goths, we’re especially digging the names inspired by different shades of black.

Ash or Asher

Carbon

Ebony

Eerie

Graphite

Jet or Jett

Midnight

Onyx

Salem

Sparrow

Storm or Stormy

