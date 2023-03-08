International Women’s Day: How You Can Reach Moms Across the Globe

International Women’s Day celebrates the achievements made by women while recognizing the need for even greater equality worldwide. In that spirit, find out how you can connect with and help support women, mothers and girls across the globe.

While many of us work hard to help the communities around us, and support women and families nearby, it can be more challenging to figure out how to help women across the globe. What better time than International Women’s Day to learn more about organizations doing this sort of work on a larger scale and find out how you can get involved?

Global Moms Challenge: The United Nations Foundation has partnered up with Johnson & Johnson, UNICEF, Save the Children, and more to create the Global Moms Challenge, an organization that connects mothers here in the U.S. with moms all over the world. The organization connects you to the people and programs helping mothers worldwide, from “Peru to Pakistan,” with specific focus on health and happiness for both mothers and babies. You can sign up at the website to learn more and start hearing stories from mothers across the globe.

Every Mother Counts: Founded by model, activist, and mother Christy Turlington, Every Mother Counts is a New York City-based, nonprofit organization dedicated to making pregnancy and childbirth safer for every mother. From training birth attendants in Haiti to helping ensure safer deliveries for mothers in Tanzania, Every Mother Counts impacts women and children all over the world. There are many ways for you to connect and support the work of Every Mother Counts, from volunteering to becoming an advocate and even shopping! And, for the athletically inclined, Every Mother Counts has a thriving program centered on running/walking races to raise funds and awareness. Join Team EMC, and together, every mile you run can make a difference for moms around the world.

Image: Every Mother Counts

Circle of Health International (COHI): Based in Austin, Texas, this organization works to help bring quality care to women and children in crisis situations across the globe. COHI does a number of things to fulfill their mission including providing disaster relief in the form of volunteers, sending supplies specific to women and children in crisis, as well as providing professional training. How can you help? Like every organization, COHI accepts monetary donations and volunteers, but they also accept donations of supplies like sanitary pads, bras, soap, plastic gloves, razor blades and more. Why not get together with a group of friends to put together some supply packages that COHI can help distribute to mothers and children in need?

Women for Women International: For over 20 years, Women for Women International has been working with women in countries affected by war and conflict. By providing them with support, tools and the access to life-changing skills, Women for Women International has been able to help hundreds of thousands of women leave lives of poverty and crisis to ones filled with stability and economic self-sufficiency. Like many of these organizations, there are many ways to get involved from monetary donations to sharing your story.