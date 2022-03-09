If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Now that we’re in the digital age, getting old-fashioned postal mail — you know, the kind that isn’t a bill — is more exciting than ever. (Maybe that’s why we order so many things through Amazon Prime? No?) And even though today’s kids don’t even remember a time before the internet, they definitely still get psyched about snail mail — which is why a magazine subscription is such a great kid gift idea.

These magazines are designed specifically to keep kids interested (and, yep, reading) from cover to cover. They touch on topics from science to trivia to fiction, so they’re sure to entertain — and you can feel good about supporting great writing and the not-yet-lost art of print publishing.

Here are the best magazines for kids these days.

1. National Geographic Kids

National Geographic Kids is designed for children ages 6 to 14. The magazine is published by the National Geographic Society and has been in publication since September 1975. With each issue, young readers enjoy a wide array of regular features, such as “Amazing Animals,” “Weird but True,” “Cool Inventions” and “Guinness World Records.” A one-year-subscription (10 issues) costs $23. For the younger set, there’s National Geographic Little Kids, which targets preschool children ages 3 to 6. A one-year subscription (10 issues) is $23.

2. Muse

This magazine, launched in January 1997, features nine cartoon characters known as the Muses. The articles expose kids ages 9 and up to history, science, and the arts. Regular Muse content includes fun facts, a question-and-answer page, and fun underlying themes such as extraterrestrial life, urban legends, pirates and so much more. A one-year subscription (9 issues) is $29.95.

A version of this article was originally published in May 2016.