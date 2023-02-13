These Printable Valentine’s Day Cards Will Make Your Kid’s Holiday Extra Sweet

For those times when you want to make a super-special Valentine — or when you don’t have time to pick up a box of Valentines at the store — these precious printable Valentine’s Day cards make it easy to do it yourself. Surprise your kids with a V-Day lunchbox note or coloring activity, with help from a few fun templates you can print at home.
Printable Love Notes
Print these colorful “I love you” notes and sneak one in your kid’s lunch box, leave one on your hubby’s computer, and give one to anyone else who needs a little love on Valentine’s Day.
More: 10 DIY Valentine’s Day cards for teachers your kids can make at home
Valentine’s Lunch Box Notes
I Heart Arts n Crafts offers these adorable (and free) lunch box notes to show your little ones how much you love them. These colorful notes are cute and fun!
Next: Valentine’s coloring pages
Valentine’s Coloring Pages & Activities
Young kids love to color — and you’ll find a wide assortment of free Valentine’s Day coloring pages that they’ll adore at Made With Happy, including this fun word search for the older kiddos.
What I Love About Mommy
Kids will love filling out this Valentine’s Day list with all the wonderful things they love about Mom. So cute!
More: 6 Super cute Valentines your kids can make for their classmates
Next: Photo booth props
Photo Booth Props
Throwing a Valentine’s Day party? Don’t forget the photo booth. You can snag these printable props (Old Market Etsy shop, $4.17) and get them instantly in a PDF download.
More: 6 Creative Valentine’s Day party themes for kids
Valentine’s Day Party Set
Check out this set of sweet Valentine’s Day party printables (ThePrettyPartyStudio Etsy shop, $11.72). It includes everything from banners to cupcake toppers to placemats and printable coloring pages.
A version of this post was originally published in 2016.
Leave a Comment