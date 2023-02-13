These Printable Valentine’s Day Cards Will Make Your Kid’s Holiday Extra Sweet

For those times when you want to make a super-special Valentine — or when you don’t have time to pick up a box of Valentines at the store — these precious printable Valentine’s Day cards make it easy to do it yourself. Surprise your kids with a V-Day lunchbox note or coloring activity, with help from a few fun templates you can print at home.

Printable Love Notes

Image: SheKnows

Print these colorful “I love you” notes and sneak one in your kid’s lunch box, leave one on your hubby’s computer, and give one to anyone else who needs a little love on Valentine’s Day.

Valentine’s Lunch Box Notes

I Heart Arts n Crafts

I Heart Arts n Crafts offers these adorable (and free) lunch box notes to show your little ones how much you love them. These colorful notes are cute and fun!

Valentine’s Coloring Pages & Activities

MadeWithHappy.com

Young kids love to color — and you’ll find a wide assortment of free Valentine’s Day coloring pages that they’ll adore at Made With Happy, including this fun word search for the older kiddos.

What I Love About Mommy

Image: SheKnows

Kids will love filling out this Valentine's Day list with all the wonderful things they love about Mom. So cute!

Photo Booth Props

Old Market/Etsy

Throwing a Valentine’s Day party? Don’t forget the photo booth. You can snag these printable props (Old Market Etsy shop, $4.17) and get them instantly in a PDF download.

Valentine’s Day Party Set

Check out this set of sweet Valentine’s Day party printables (ThePrettyPartyStudio Etsy shop, $11.72). It includes everything from banners to cupcake toppers to placemats and printable coloring pages.

A version of this post was originally published in 2016.