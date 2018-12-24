ParentingFamily Fun

Insanely Simple Elf on the Shelf Ideas for a Christmas Eve Grand Finale

Whether you love or hate or simply love-hate the old Elf on the Shelf, there’s no denying he seems to be the pièce de résistance of many a little-kid Christmas these days. And there’s no shortage of ideas floating around the internet for how to stage your Elf on the Shelf throughout December. But how do you give Elfie a proper send-off as the Advent season winds to a close on Christmas Eve? Here are a few sweet and sneaky ideas that will delight kids and bring a fun end to your elf’s festivities for the year.

1. Cookies for Santa

Elf on the Shelf with cookie
Image: Elaina Verhoff/SheKnows.

This is it: Christmas Eve. The big day (and night)! When Elf hears Santa’s bells, he’ll take his final flight of the year back to the North Pole. Here, Elfie is ready for the big guy’s arrival with a Christmas cookie and a mug of milk.

2. A fluffy farewell

Elf with marshmallows
Image: Elaina Verhoff/SheKnows.

What’s this? Elfie’s waiting at the breakfast table with a sweet goodbye message spelled out in marshmallows!

3. All packed up & ready to go

packed elf
Image: Elaina Verhoff/SheKnows.

Santa’s friendly scout is ready for takeoff. A tape-covered mint tin with a small pipe cleaner handle makes the perfect Elf-sized suitcase.

4. Delivering Christmas Eve pajamas

elf with pajamas
Image: Elaina Verhoff/SheKnows.

How thoughtful! Elfie’s brought a brand-new set of holiday jammies for the kids to wear on Christmas Eve.

5. Enjoying his send-off breakfast

elf with pancakes
Image: Elaina Verhoff/SheKnows.

Elfie loves to help himself to goodies from the kitchen. Here, he enjoys a final breakfast of pint-size pancakes.

6. Hiding out in a stocking

elf in stocking
Image: Elaina Verhoff/SheKnows.

Pop your little red-clad friend in a stocking on the mantel, and he’ll be ready to roll when St. Nick comes a-calling.

A version of this article was originally published in November 2015. 

