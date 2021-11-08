100+ Simple & Sweet Baby Names for Your Little Bundle of Joy

If you’re on the hunt for the perfect baby name, you’ve likely seen so. many. lists. From modern baby names to old-fashioned baby names; all-American baby names to superhero baby names, and nearly everything in between. Frankly, the options can be overwhelming. But have you considered short-and-sweet baby names?

These little monikers, with just three or four letters and one or two syllables, may seem simple, but you can’t deny they can make a big impact. Not only do they pair beautifully with most middle and last names, but they also stand out among the longer names that have been in fashion lately. And hey, thinking ahead: These simple names will be easy for your child to learn to spell!

We scoured recent popular names in the United States from the lists released by the Social Security Administration, and think these single- or two-syllable names might just be perfect. Just like your baby, good things do come in small packages — so which one will you choose for your little bundle of joy?

Simple & sweet boy names

Simple and Sweet Baby Names: Cash flower wreaths: Tartila/AdobeStock.

Fourteen percent of the 500 most-popular baby boy names consist of a single syllable. Try out these one-syllable gems with middle names of varying length — for example, John Alexander vs. John James or Cole Sebastian vs. Cole Tate. The short, sweet boy names listed here include both traditional and trendy monikers.

James

John

Luke

Jack

Charles

Jace

Chase

Miles

Cole

Max

Juan

George

Blake

Jayce

Kai

Bryce

King

Jude

Grant

Finn

Beau

Mark

Kyle

Dean

Paul

Zane

Jax

Rhett

Myles

Brooks

Sean

Jase

Jake

Knox

Cash

Reid

Chance

Gage

Nash

Lane

Seth

Jett

Troy

Shane

Quinn

Ace

Colt

Cruz

Prince

Reed

Frank

Shawn

Kash

Clark

Jay

Drew

Kane

Wade

Cade

Kade

Zayn

Hayes

Bruce

Tate

Zayne

Brock

Royce

Scott

Pierce

Keith

Hank

Rhys

Sweet and simple girl names

Simple and sweet baby names: Sage flower wreaths: Tartila/AdobeStock

One-syllable names are far less common for girls, which is an especially good thing if you’re looking for something unique! Among recent 500 most-popular baby girl names, a mere 5 percent are single-syllable. Apparently, simple girl names are more often reserved for the middle moniker. Test out the sound of these popular baby names with your last name and with various middles.

Of course, single-syllable names aren’t your only option. It’s easy to fall in love with one of these sweet little names — just three letters each.

Ava

Mia

Zoe

Eva

Ivy

Mya

Amy

Ana

Lia

Ada

Gia

Nia

Lea

Noa

Aya

Ari

Joy

This story was originally published in March 2018.

