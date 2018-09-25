Sex. It is not a word we typically associate with moms. Of course, moms are obviously having sex. The act is, for most, a pleasurable one, and it is where (most) babies come from. However, there is a common misconception that women, specifically those with children, do not want or enjoy sex. Yet a new study conducted by Peanut — a social networking app — reveals everything we know (or think we know) about postpartum sex may be wrong.

In fact, 61 percent of the women surveyed revealed they wanted to have even more sex.

Yes, more.

But that's not all. The study, which surveyed 1,000 women between the ages of 22 and 37, all with kids, also found that most millennial moms are having sex multiple times per week. In fact, 18.9 percent of the moms surveyed said they were having sex more than three times per week, 29.2 percent said they were having sex two to three times per week and 25.7 percent said they were having once per week.

However, on the flip side, 13.3 percent said they were having sex less than one time each month.

When asked what prevents them from having sex, more than 42 percent of respondents admitted it was being tired.

That said, even though research presented at the Academy of Neurology's 2017 annual meeting shows moms are more likely to suffer from lack of sleep than dads, they are also in for a treat. According to the study, 73.9 percent of the women surveyed believe postpartum sex is the same or better than it was before.

So, while we may not want to think of our mothers as sexual beings, we moms are here, and we hold sex dear — so get used to it.