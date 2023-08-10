Bobby Berk Is Here to Make Your Dorm Decorating Era Easier & More Affordable Than Ever

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

College is full of tough lessons, but luckily, decorating a dorm doesn’t have to be one of them. Tell your kids to save their energy for the all-nighters they’ll undoubtedly pull when midterms roll around, and relax when it comes to personalizing their dorm space. Bobby Berk, design genius and co-host of Netflix’s hit show, Queer Eye, recently teamed up with Command to help make designing the perfect dorm space easier than ever.

We were lucky enough to sit down and chat with Bobby and he shared lots of great tips for saving money and making the most out of those tiny dorm rooms. One of his best tips? Go thrifting! Not only is it budget-friendly, but it’s also eco-friendly, and when your college-aged kid decides they no longer want a Barbiecore-themed dorm, you won’t be tossing away excess products or wasting a lot of money.

Of course, Bobby also shared great tips for the logistical side of decorating a dorm as well. We all know things like paint on the walls or holes in the wall are big no-nos (unless you’re prepared to kiss your security deposit goodbye), so Bobby offered helpful tips like using Command strips and hooks (did you know some of them can hold up to 15 pounds?!) to keep your room in pristine condition, while also allowing you to create a warm, inviting and homey space.

Check out our interview with Bobby in the video above and then head over to Target to pick up all of the decorating supplies you need.