Helping Communities Flourish Starts With Investing in Minority-Owned Small Businesses

Racial wealth disparities impact all of us as Americans, but U.S. Bank is hoping to change that. U.S. Bank Access Business is a focused initiative under U.S. Bank Access Commitment™ which provides information, connections, and resources to help Black small business owners sustain and grow their businesses. By doing this, U.S. Bank is creating jobs, which allows for communities to thrive.

With this initiative, U.S. Bank has leveled the playing field. By providing access to technical assistance, financial education, and financial solutions, Black small businesses can grow and be sustainable. “U.S. Bank wants to catalyze and enable entrepreneurs to make their dreams happen,” says Greg Cunningham, U.S. Bank Chief Diversity Officer. One partnership that’s proven to help the community is Destination Crenshaw.

The Crenshaw District of South Los Angeles is a hub for Black art, culture, and commerce. The project is working to create a vibrant corridor of Black culture, mirroring the Los Angeles neighborhoods of Koreatown, Chinatown, and Olvera Street. U.S. Bank is proud to support the project, which will include six new pocket parks with more than 800 newly planted trees, fresh landscaping, more than 100 works of public art commissioned by Black artists, and support for more than 40 local businesses and nonprofits. The initiative will also create 60 new permanent jobs and 600 union construction jobs.

Arts in the community is crucial as it allows for social discourse, meaningful conversations, and for its residents to express themselves. By bridging the gap between culture and the capabilities U.S. Bank has at its disposal, that’s where change can be implemented. For example, at LA3C this past December, U.S. Bank sponsored SHE Media’s Meaningful Marketplace, which featured LA’s best beauty products, accessories, home goods, fashion staples, and more. “By us supporting that, we give small businesses an opportunity to shine and grow their business,” says Delphine Pruitt, Vice President, U.S. Bank Los Angeles Business Access Advisor.