One Woman Explains How She Found Her Perfect Home Where She Least Expected It — the Suburbs

Kat Jamieson, an NYC-based entrepreneur, and lifestyle blogger, never thought of herself as someone who would move to the suburbs, always loving the hustle and bustle of the city. But like many people during the pandemic, Kat soon noticed that she, her husband, and her dachshund terrier needed more space and realized her long-term goals included buying a home. So far, Kat feels more relaxed, citing being closer to nature, and of course, living in her dream home as a contributing factor. “We came out to the suburbs, we explored Connecticut — my husband’s family is from here — and we really fell in love with this area,” says Kat. “I was so pleasantly surprised and from that point, we knew we had to find our first dream home.”

Because she was a self-proclaimed home-buying “novice,” Kat wanted to use a mortgage company that was knowledgeable and made it easy and seamless throughout the whole process. Being an entrepreneur can create some challenges when applying for a mortgage because many mortgage companies expect a typical 9-5 paycheck. “I wanted a mortgage company where I felt like I had a point person and an expert who I could trust in the application process,” says Kat. Having a mortgage company you can trust is crucial, especially in today’s housing market, which is why potential home buyers should partner with a reliable mortgage company such as Rocket Mortgage. Doing so allowed Kat to focus on renovating, and truly getting into the right headspace to enjoy her new home. “Turning the key, walking into our new home, opening the door, and seeing our entryway, staircase, and an empty home to make our own was so rewarding,” says Kat. “We both have worked so hard and to be able to own a beautiful home has been incredible.”

This video was created by SheKnows for Rocket Mortgage.

Rocket Mortgage, LLC; NMLS #3030; www.NMLSConsumerAccess.org. Equal Housing Lender. Licensed in 50 states. For additional information please visit RocketMortgage.com.