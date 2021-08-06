A Photographer Shares Why She and Her Husband Decided to Build Their Future Home

At the beginning of last year, Alivia Fields, a photographer in Oregon, and her husband decided they wanted to purchase their first home. Their realtor ended up showing them a dirt lot so there wasn’t actually a home to be seen, but as a photographer, Fields had the creative vision to see what a dirt lot could become. “We went out and were so blown away by what was going to be,” says Fields. “We knew the property was going to take a little bit longer, but being able to be hands on and be a part of the home building process was very intriguing to us.” They didn’t even realize how much fun run-of-the-mill home building tasks would be such as going to different vendors and picking out the tile, wall and grout colors and looking at the different type of door handles.

“Aesthetically as a photographer, I’m always looking for beautiful spaces to shoot in and being able to create that environment for myself has been so cool and now we’re hooked,” says Fields. So much so that Fields and her husband are in the process of buying a second home in Orlando. “I’m so excited for this second home,” says Fields. “The idea that we get to have a space and design it to make people feel calm — I’m very excited to share it with the world.” To other home buyers out there, Fields offers some advice: don’t rush the process. And if you can, find a mortgage company that’s quick, clear and there for you every step of the way.

This video was created by SheKnows for Rocket Mortgage.

Quicken Loans, LLC; NMLS #3030; www.NMLSConsumerAccess.org. Equal Housing Lender. Licensed in 50 states. Please visit RocketMortgage.com for more information.