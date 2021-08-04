How a New Mom Was Able to Find Her Forever Home In the Middle of a Pandemic

It’s been a big year for Michelle Hsu, a home decor and lifestyle blogger in Houston, Texas. She recently moved into a new home with her husband, had a baby and of course did it all in the midst of a pandemic. But it was all worth it, especially considering she didn’t even want to originally tour her current home. “My husband actually found this house,” says Hsu. “I didn’t even want to come look at it because it was Christmas time, we were in the middle of a pandemic and I was so burnt out.” But she’s glad she did because immediately after seeing it she knew it was the house she wanted to live in.

Hsu, like many homebuyers, wanted to be able to conveniently access exactly what she needed during the home-buying process, and leaning on a mortgage company helped tremendously. “Being a home decor blogger, I really wanted to move into the next house very quickly, so something I really appreciate from a mortgage company is that they’re quick, responsive and available,” says Hsu. Now, thanks to her mortgage company and others similar to it such as Rocket Mortgage, she and more homebuyers are finally able to live in a home where they can make lasting memories. “It sounds cheesy, but I really believe that what makes the home is the people in it,” says Hsu. “When I designed this space, I knew I wanted my daughter to grow up here. I knew that I wanted it to be our forever home.”

This video was created by SheKnows for Rocket Mortgage.

