Watch Nate Berkus Share Simple & Chic Holiday Decor Tips

Nate Berkus is not about over-the-top holiday celebrations. Bring on the joy — especially when it involves delighting his two kids, 5-year-old Poppy and 2-year-old Oskar, whom he shares with husband Jeremiah Brent — but as for excessive decor? Well, it’s just not the interior designer’s style.

What is? “For me, the cleaner, the better,” Berkus says. “I like a lot of festivity, but I just don’t love a lot of color.”

Berkus talked to SheKnows exclusively about his take on all things holiday, from getting a great family photo for holiday cards to decorating a tasteful, yet festive holiday mantel (get inspired by his totally doable tips, below!) to how he expects his family’s celebration to be different this year.

Nate Berkus’s tips for decorating a holiday mantel

Start with symmetry. “I like symmetry, number one,” Berkus says. That could be a pair of silver candlesticks or glass hurricanes at each end. Stick with neutrals. White or off-white pillar candles are a favorite of Berkus’. “I tend to keep things very, very neutral,” he says. Bonus: Keeping the color palette neutral makes it easier to blend different religious traditions into the decor if your family celebrates more than one holiday. Add natural materials. Nature-made materials like bamboo, burlap, twigs, and greenery all add a festive — but tasteful — touch. Accent with ornaments. To really give a mantel a festive feel without going overboard on seasonal decor, Berkus suggests adding a few silver or white bowls filled with metallic ornaments.

Pretty and practical — and easy to achieve. Best of all, Berkus’ tips involve investment items you can use year-round, meaning you’ll have less to store when the season ends. And that’s decor advice we can get behind!