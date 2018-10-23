Living

13 Haunted Airbnbs You Can Book Right Now

by Julie Sprankles
Oct 23, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. ET
House
Image: Mimomy/Getty Images. Design: Kenzie Mastroe/SheKnows.

Anyone can stay at an Airbnb. But do you have the guts to book a listing steeped in spooky folklore? As we enter the darker, colder stretch of the year, it’s easy to get caught up in ghost stories and full moons and all other manner of portentous things. And what better time to spend a few unsettling nights at a home that is rumored to be haunted?

Part of the appeal of Airbnbs lies in the very fact that they have character and history. If you’ve ever booked one of these unique listings, you can attest to the fact that it’s different from staying in some generic hotel with a subpar continental breakfast. The right Airbnb becomes part of the experience of wherever you are visiting.

But thanks to their paranormal reputations, the following supposedly haunted Airbnbs don’t play second fiddle to their surroundings — they are the destination you’re traveling to see. All that’s left is to determine whether you dare to have a truly, ahem, spirited vacation.

1 /13: The Haunted Chamber Apartment, York, England

The Haunted Chamber apartment in York, England.
Image: Airbnb.

2 /13: Historic Ghost Town Adobe Home, Cuchillo, New Mexico

Historic adobe home in New Mexico.
Image: Airbnb.

3 /13: Haunted Bedroom in Parks-Bowman Mansion, New Orleans, Louisiana

The haunted bedroom in Parks-Bowman Mansion.
Image: Airbnb.

4 /13: Dead & Breakfast Haunted Temple Room in New Orleans, Louisiana

Dead and Breakfast Haunted Temple Room in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Image: Airbnb.

5 /13: Historic Civil War Farm House in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania

Historic Civil War Farm House in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.
Image: Airbnb

6 /13: Chateau Pitau Castle in Vidnoye, Russia

Chateau Pitau Castle in Vidnoye, Russia.
Image: Airbnb.

7 /13: The Haunted Bedroom at Talliston, Great Dunmow, Scotland

The Haunted Bedroom at Talliston, Great Dunmow, Scotland.
Image: Airbnb.

8 /13: The Manor Master Chamber, St. Paul, Minnesota

The Manor Master Chamber in St. Paul, Minnesota.
Image: Airbnb.

9 /13: Pet-Friendly Haunted House, Bisbee, Arizona

Pet-Friendly Haunted House in Bisbee, Arizona.
Image: Airbnb.

10 /13: Terlingua Ghost Town Ruin, Terlingua, Texas

Tertingua Ghost Town Ruin in Terlingua, Texas.
Image: Airbnb.

11 /13: Laura's Cottage, Savannah, Georgia

Laura's Cottage in Savannah, Georgia.
Image: Airbnb.

12 /13: Old Tower in Umbria, Italy

Old Tower in Umbria, Italy
Image: Airbnb.

13 /13: Farnam Manor in Richfield, Ohio

Haunted camping at Farnam Manor in Richfield, Ohio.
Image: Airbnb.

