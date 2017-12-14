Living

Best Coffee Table & Cookbooks of 2017

by Gina Pell Gina Pell
Dec 14, 2017 at 7:00 a.m. ET
Best Coffee Table + Cookbooks of 2017 | Magnificent tomes for the coffee table and kitchen
Image: Images: Amazon, Taschen, Getty Images/Design: Mike Commins/SheKnows

I horde cookbooks like nobody’s business, but they often end up collecting dust on a shelf. I was poring over my most recent acquisitions and left them sitting on my coffee table. It was a happy accident because they look wonderful on display, and I peruse them even more frequently than my art books. Below is an outstanding collection of the best of 2017, many of which I own, all of which will make great gifts this holiday season.

Originally published on theWhat.

1 /10: 'Cherry Bombe'

Best Coffee Table + Cookbooks of 2017 | Cherry Bombe
Image: Amazon

1/10 :'Cherry Bombe'

2 /10: 'Dinner with Georgia O'Keeffe'

Best Coffee Table + Cookbooks of 2017 | Dinner With Georgia O'Keeffe
Image: Amazon

2/10 :'Dinner with Georgia O'Keeffe'

3 /10: 'Generation Wealth'

Best Coffee Table + Cookbooks of 2017 | Generation Wealth
Image: Amazon

3/10 :'Generation Wealth'

4 /10: 'Ai Weiwei'

Best Coffee Table + Cookbooks of 2017 | Ai Weiwei In A Nutshell
Image: Taschen

4/10 :'Ai Weiwei'

5 /10: 'Skin Deep'

Best Coffee Table + Cookbooks of 2017 |
Image: Amazon

5/10 :'Skin Deep'

6 /10: 'Automata'

Best Coffee Table + Cookbooks of 2017 | Automata
Image: Amazon

6/10 :'Automata'

7 /10: 'Botanical Shakespeare'

Best Coffee Table + Cookbooks of 2017 | Botanical Shakespeare
Image: Amazon

7/10 :'Botanical Shakespeare'

8 /10: 'Ken Fulk's Magical World'

Best Coffee Table + Cookbooks of 2017 | Ken Fulk's Magical World
Image: Amazon

8/10 :'Ken Fulk's Magical World'

9 /10: 'Meehan's Bartender Manual'

Best Coffee Table + Cookbooks of 2017 | Meehan's Bartender Manual
Image: Amazon

9/10 :'Meehan's Bartender Manual'

10 /10: 'The Forest Feast'

Best Coffee Table + Cookbooks of 2017 | The Forest Feast
Image: Amazon

10/10 :'The Forest Feast'