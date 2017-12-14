The 11 Most Beautiful Places to Elope (No, We Aren't Talking About Las Vegas)
Weddings are beautiful, meaningful and one of the biggest parties you’ll likely ever have the chance to throw. They can also be incredibly stressful, rife with conflict and huge budget-killers. Of course you love your friends and family, but many couples are wondering whether it’s worth the downpayment-size dollar figure in order to have them participate in a single day of your life. With the average wedding in the United States costing upward of $35,000, it’s no wonder couples are looking for alternatives.
You’ve heard of destination weddings, but maybe it’s time to start thinking of destination elopements. Just you, your partner and a beautiful part of the world you’ve always wanted to see. You can think of it as a honey-wedding. Elopement-moon? I’ll leave the verbiage to you. Check out these absolutely gorgeous locations and start planning — or plan to have someone else plan — your getaway. You can send your would-be bridesmaids a postcard instead.