12 Couples Halloween Costume Ideas That Aren't the Least Bit Cheesy

by Colleen Stinchcombe
Oct 18, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. ET
Halloween isn’t just a holiday for multipacks of candy and horror films. It’s also a time to let your creativity sparkle through costumes. Maybe you’ll show the world your sense of humor, your favorite pop-culture moments or a throwback to your favorite TV show. Costumes are the perfect way to do it.

What better way show off your genius than with your partner or best friend? Duo costumes don’t have to be lame or cliché. There are countless cool pairings that go together like bread and (pumpkin) butter.

We found some relatively simple, comfortable-to-wear, not-lame costumes that will be a blast to wear, whether you’re at a big party or handing out candy to kids all night. Now, it’s up to you to figure out who your partner in crime for the night will be and get to brainstorming a costume you’ll always remember. But these ideas will help.

1 /12: Elliot & Gertie From 'ET'

Elliot & Gertie from 'ET' costume
Image: ToAdventureBlog.

2 /12: Buddy the Elf & Maple Syrup

Buddy the Elf & maple syrup costume
Image: Arielrayhamilton/Instagram.

3 /12: Barbie & Ken

Barbie & Ken costume
Image: Carlos Adama/Flickr.

4 /12: Forrest & Jenny

Forrest & Jenny costume
Image: Mary Costa Blog.

5 /12: Eugene & Rapunzel

Eugene & Rapunzel costume
Image: Aurotiana/Flickr.

6 /12: Bob Ross & a Painting

Bob Ross & a painting costume
Image: CreatingReallyAwesomeFunThings.

7 /12: Bob & Linda Belcher

Bob & Linda Belcher costume
Image: PartyCity.

8 /12: Google Maps

Google Maps costume
Image: Narkeeso/Reddit.

9 /12: Mary Poppins & Bert

Mary Poppins & Bert costume
Image: Fortyandclover/Instagram.

10 /12: Marty Mcfly & Doc

Marty Mcfly & Doc costume
Image: FridayWereInLove.

11 /12: Ron Swanson & Breakfast

Ron Swanson & breakfast costume
Image: SimplySaraGrace.

12 /12: Peter Pan & His Shadow

Peter Pan & his shadow costume
Image: Jakemparrish/Instagram.

