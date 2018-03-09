This Ruth Bader Ginsburg Coloring Book Is 9 Printable Pages of Pure Magic

Ruth Bader Ginsburg is the kind of woman who has spent her entire life teaching other women how to color outside the lines.

Born in 1933, she was among the generation of women who, if they went to college at all, were expected to do little more than gain their Mrs. degree.

Yet Ginsburg became one badass feminist. Just take a look at her creds:

First female member of the prestigious Harvard Law Review

First female tenured professor at Columbia

Cofounder of the Women’s Rights Law Reporter, the first law journal in the U.S. to focus exclusively on women's rights

Cofounder of the Women's Rights Project at the ACLU

Argued six landmark cases on gender equality before the U.S. Supreme Court

Oh, right, and then she became the second-ever female justice appointed to the highest court in the land, where she's continued to advocate for women's equality for more than 20 years.

Ginsburg’s gained a sort of cult following in recent years, in no small part because she’s absolutely unapologetic about what it is she thinks women deserve. Back in 2009, at a time when she was the only woman on the Court, Ginsburg told a reporter, “Women belong in all places where decisions are being made.”

Got that? All 157 million of us. RBG has spent decades fighting for our rights to be in the front offices, the back rooms and on the bench. While America is full of trailblazing women — women who have knocked open doors and pulled down barriers — Ginsburg is both one of America’s most powerful women and one of its most protective of other women.

As Ginsburg once said, "When I’m sometimes asked when will there be enough [women on the Supreme Court] and I say when there are nine, people are shocked. But there’d been nine men, and nobody’s ever raised a question about that."

Ruth Bader Ginsburg... the kind of badass feminist who encourages us to color outside the lines. It seems only fitting she get her own coloring book. And here it is! Your very own Ruth Bader Ginsburg printable coloring book.

So grab your crayons and your colored pencils, and don't be afraid to make a mess.

She isn't.