Living

28 Easy Halloween Costumes You Can DIY This Year

by Kenzie Mastroe
Sep 28, 2018 at 5:00 p.m. ET
DIY Halloween costumes
Image: S-S-S/Getty Images. Design: Ashley Britton/SheKnows.

We're not saying there's anything wrong with browsing online Halloween retailers for the perfect store-bought costume, and if we're being honest, going into one of those brick-and-mortar stores that pop up on the corner every year is highly entertaining — but it just isn't really Halloween if you don't make your own costume.

Maybe it's because it adds the extra nostalgic element to the holiday. Breaking out that sewing kit and going to town on a DIY Halloween costume just really makes it feel like the good old days when making your own get-up was practically a requirement.

If you're on the hunt for easy Halloween costume ideas, you've come to the right place. We've got DIY ideas galore. Whether you want to jump on the unicorn trend or are more into dressing up as your favorite Disney character, we've got you covered. 

1 /28: Cupcake

Cupcake Halloween costume
Image: Joy Findeisen/SheKnows.

1/28 :Cupcake

2 /28: Rosie the Riveter

Rosie the Riveter Halloween costume
Image: Audrey Luzader/SheKnows.

2/28 :Rosie the Riveter

3 /28: Bat

Bat Halloween costume
Image: Merrick White/SheKnows.

3/28 :Bat

4 /28: Audrey Hepburn

Audrey Hepburn Halloween costume
Image: Cecilia Macris/SheKnows.

4/28 :Audrey Hepburn

5 /28: 'Despicable Me' Minion

Despicable Me minion Halloween costumes
Image: Kristina Fabela/SheKnows.

5/28 :'Despicable Me' Minion

6 /28: Unicorn

Unicorn Halloween costume
Image: Ceirra Smith/SheKnows.

6/28 :Unicorn

7 /28: Ice Cream Cone

Ice cream cone Halloween costume
Image: Natalie Tischler/SheKnows.

7/28 :Ice Cream Cone

8 /28: Flowerpot

Flowerpot Halloween costumes
Image: Joy Findeisen/SheKnows.

8/28 :Flowerpot

9 /28: Sun Drop Girl

Easy DIY Halloween costumes
Image: Kristina Fabela/SheKnows.

9/28 :Sun Drop Girl

10 /28: 'The Great Gatsby'

Easy DIY Halloween costumes
Image: Farrah Wade/SheKnows.

10/28 :'The Great Gatsby'

11 /28: 'Pitch Perfect'

Easy DIY Halloween costumes
Image: Chelsea Frisbie/SheKnows.

11/28 :'Pitch Perfect'

12 /28: Pinterest Board

Easy DIY Halloween costumes
Image: Emily Nicholson/SheKnows.

12/28 :Pinterest Board

13 /28: Tarot Reader

Easy DIY Halloween costumes
Image: Ceirra Smith/SheKnows.

13/28 :Tarot Reader

14 /28: Flamingo

Easy DIY Halloween costumes
Image: Natalie Tischler/SheKnows.

14/28 :Flamingo

15 /28: Patti Mayonnaise & Doug Funnie

Easy DIY Halloween costumes
Image: Nicole Factor/SheKnows.

15/28 :Patti Mayonnaise & Doug Funnie

16 /28: Gumball Machine

Gumball Machine Halloween costume
Image: Raechel Bolen/SheKnows.

16/28 :Gumball Machine

17 /28: Broken iPhone

Easy DIY Halloween costumes
Image: Katie Owen/SheKnows.

17/28 :Broken iPhone

18 /28: Fruit of the Loom Grapes

Fruit of the Loom Grapes Halloween costume
Image: Joel Miller/SheKnows.

18/28 :Fruit of the Loom Grapes

19 /28: 'Where's Waldo?'

Where's Waldo Halloween costume
Image: Morgan Smith/SheKnows.

19/28 :'Where's Waldo?'

20 /28: Dora the Explorer

Dora the Explorer Halloween costume
Image: Kenia Carlos/SheKnows.

20/28 :Dora the Explorer

21 /28: Soap & Loofah

Easy DIY Halloween costumes
Image: Ashley Haines/SheKnows.

21/28 :Soap & Loofah

22 /28: Flo the Progressive Lady

Flo the Progressive Lady Halloween costume
Image: Nicole Schwab/SheKnows.

22/28 :Flo the Progressive Lady

23 /28: Nerds

Nerds Halloween costume
Image: Chriselle Asuma-Irion/SheKnows.

23/28 :Nerds

24 /28: Katniss Everdeen

Katniss Everdeen Halloween costume
Image: Kortney Gruenwald/SheKnows.

24/28 :Katniss Everdeen

25 /28: Flight Attendant

Flight Attendant Halloween costume
Image: Ashley Haines/SheKnows.

25/28 :Flight Attendant

26 /28: Disney Princess — Ariel

Ariel Halloween costumes
Image: Merrick White/SheKnows.

26/28 :Disney Princess — Ariel

27 /28: Disney Princess — Belle

Belle Halloween costumes
Image: Merrick White/SheKnows.

27/28 :Disney Princess — Belle

28 /28: Disney Princess — Elsa

Elsa Halloween costume
Image: Merrick White/SheKnows.

28/28 :Disney Princess — Elsa