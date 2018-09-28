We're not saying there's anything wrong with browsing online Halloween retailers for the perfect store-bought costume, and if we're being honest, going into one of those brick-and-mortar stores that pop up on the corner every year is highly entertaining — but it just isn't really Halloween if you don't make your own costume.

Maybe it's because it adds the extra nostalgic element to the holiday. Breaking out that sewing kit and going to town on a DIY Halloween costume just really makes it feel like the good old days when making your own get-up was practically a requirement.

If you're on the hunt for easy Halloween costume ideas, you've come to the right place. We've got DIY ideas galore. Whether you want to jump on the unicorn trend or are more into dressing up as your favorite Disney character, we've got you covered.