Affordable Ways to Turn Your Home Into a Smart Home

Anybody remember the late-’90s movie Smart House in which a teenager wins an automated home in a contest before the computer (played by Katey Sagal) starts running amok? Well, we’re now living in that future, sans the overbearing computer matriarch (…so far.)

If you’re ready to embrace the future of smart homes but can’t quite pony up the dough to buy all-new appliances that cater to your every whim, there are lots of mid-tier and even cheap ways to dip your toe into the water of prequel-to-Terminator technological present.

Admittedly, a lot of the products to follow are add-on devices to hub centers like the Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant, so if you haven’t shelled out for one of these all-listening speakers yet, that will likely be a precursor to your smart home future. But once you’re wired, the Wi-Fi and Bluetooth capabilities of your lights, door locks and even sprinkler systems are just waiting to be unleashed.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.