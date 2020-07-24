13 Fun, Unique Lunch Boxes Kids Will Want to Show Off

Lunch boxes have come a long way since their boring tin-box days when they merely stored diagonally-cut ham-and-cheese sandwiches alongside sliced apples tossed into a snack-sized Ziplock bag. Yawn.

These days, lunch boxes come in virtually all shapes, sizes and even textures, from velvet firetruck-shaped lunch receptacles and rainbow-hued unicorn zip-up lunch receptacles to multi-compartment bento boxes capable of keeping lunches hot and cold, simultaneously — in the end, making the lunch box shopping not only exciting for the kids, but also the parents.

Ahead, take a look at some of our favorite lunch boxes from retailers such as Amazon, Pottery Barn Kids, and more. Whether you’re on the search for pop culture lunch boxes, like Harry Potter and PAW Patrol, or fun and functional lunch boxes, you’re bound to find the perfect lunch box for your little one.

