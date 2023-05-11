If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Is it just us, or does summer get hotter with each passing year? The only way to make it through the muggy middle months anymore is through copious amounts of time spent in a cool body of water i.e. a pool. And, of course, you can’t very well have the breezy, Insta-perfect summer of your dreams without a trendy pool float or three. That’s especially true if you’re planning on throwing a pool party this summer.

But if you ask us, not any old pool float will do. Your pool float should make a statement, just like any other summer accessory. Don’t fret, though — we scoured the internet to find 21 pool floats that will truly take your pool game to the next level.

From peacock floaties that bring new meaning to the word “flamboyant” to human hamster wheels that roll on water, we managed to find something for everyone. Get ready to dive into major summer fun with these pool floats you need for your next pool party.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. All products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.