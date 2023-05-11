If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.
Is it just us, or does summer get hotter with each passing year? The only way to make it through the muggy middle months anymore is through copious amounts of time spent in a cool body of water i.e. a pool. And, of course, you can’t very well have the breezy, Insta-perfect summer of your dreams without a trendy pool float or three. That’s especially true if you’re planning on throwing a pool party this summer.
But if you ask us, not any old pool float will do. Your pool float should make a statement, just like any other summer accessory. Don’t fret, though — we scoured the internet to find 21 pool floats that will truly take your pool game to the next level.
From peacock floaties that bring new meaning to the word “flamboyant” to human hamster wheels that roll on water, we managed to find something for everyone. Get ready to dive into major summer fun with these pool floats you need for your next pool party.
SUNNYLiFE Luxe Inflatable Lie-On Pool Float
If you want a pool float that’ll make your friends jealous, we recommend checking out SUNNYLiFE. The brand is known for their iconic, Insta-famous floats. They’re also well-made and will last for years. While there are so many options to choose from, we can’t get enough of this pretty strawberry-shaped float. The colors are absolutely gorgeous!
Funboy x Malibu Barbie Dream Clear Pink Chaise Lounger
No doubt, anything and everything Barbie is super trendy right now. This summer, relax in style with the Malibu Barbie chaise lounger from Funboy. Bonus points if you go with a Barbiecore pink swimsuit!
Smoko Pearl Boba Tea Pool Float
Floating around with your go-to boba drink on an adorable boba tea float? Sounds like a perfect summer day at the pool.
Sun Squad Sloth Pool Float
We wouldn’t mind lazying around on this sloth pool float all day! According to Target shoppers, it’s comfortable for both kids and adults. Plus, it’s super durable.
BigMouth Inc Extra Large Shark Pool Float
Cue the Jaws music. This shark float is sure to get a ton of laughs at your next pool party. Just imagine all the cute Instagram photos you can take with this!
Aqua 4-in-1 Monterey Hammock Inflatable Pool Float
This unique hammock-style inflatable pool float is a best-seller for a reason. It helps you float effortlessly in the water while also staying partially submerged, for a truly relaxing experience. Plus, it has over 33,000 five-star reviews! So you know it has to be good.
Big Mouth Giant Rainbow Lounge Pool Float
This rainbow lounge pool float is so comfortable, you’ll feel like you’re in heaven. It can keep you comfortably out of the water or you can dip your legs and arms in when it gets too hot. Best of both worlds.
Pool Central Inflatable Pretzel Swimming Pool Float
Chocolate-covered pretzels are a great poolside snack, and it turns out they make for great pool floats, too. This one even comes with a repair kit just in case things get a little too rowdy in the pool.
Funboy Golf Cart Pool Float
Pretend you’re vactioning in Palm Springs as you lounge in this white, pink, and green golf cart pool float.
Funboy x Malibu Barbie Private Jet Float
Malibu Barbie wouldn’t be caught without this fashionable private jet pool float. And neither should you!
Inflatable Pool Floats Fruit Tube Rings
Looking at these fruit-print inflatable pool tubes will make you crave slushies and fruit salad all summer long. They’re so much cuter than a boring black inner tube float.
Intex Giant Gator Ride-On
This giant gator ride-on pool float is a classic for a reason.
Intex King Kool Lounge Swimming Pool Lounger with Headrest Set
Don’t leave your partner, bestie, or random pool stranger alone in the deep end. Get a two-pack of comfy, colorful pool loungers instead.
Jasonwell Giant Inflatable Unicorn Pool Float
Pool accessories don’t get much more magical than this giant rainbow unicorn inflatable.
Jasonwell Inflatable Avocado Pool Float
The pit of this avocado pool float is removable, so you can play catch while floating.
Luxy Float Golden Dragon Pool Float
You’ll feel like the Mother of Dragons herself when you command the pool from this golden dragon floatie.
MorTime Inflatable Roller Float
If you’ve ever seen a hamster running in its wheel and thought, “why can’t that be me?” then we’ve got good news. This water wheel roller is as close as you can get, and you won’t have to contend with that funky hamster smell.
JOYIN Inflatable Peacock Pool Float
Make a flamboyant splash at the pool this summer when you debut this colorful peacock floatie.
Swimline Inflatable Pizza Slice Pool Float
Buy one of these floating slices if you’re swimming solo, or eight if your family is as big as a large pizza and you want to complete the pie.
Swimline UFO Spaceship Squirter
If you’d rather play in the pool than nap, then this UFO spaceship squirter float is your personal dream come true.
Giant Inflatable Flamingo Ride-On Pool Float
It just doesn’t feel like summer until you’ve accidentally belly flopped in the deep end while trying to jump onto a giant pink flamingo pool float.
