If you’re here, there’s a good chance you’re getting married and that you’re on the hunt for the perfect modern wedding band. Getting married is a momentous occasion in life, and the wedding band serves as a reminder of that special day — a testament to the circular cycle of a love that never ends. Whether you’re planning to pop the question or have already had someone pop the question to you, you’ve come to the right place to find the wedding ring of your dreams.

Not every bride desires a big, flashy wedding ring. Some of us lean toward a simpler style of band. We’re modern romantics — minimalists by nature. We’d rather have something understated because, hey, the way we feel for our significant other means we don’t need the flashy accouterment. To be honest, when it comes to our jewelry or our lives in general, we embrace a minimalist approach. And if you want to change things up down the road, you can even stack some of these together for a more curated look.

If your heart keeps pulling you toward a subtle aesthetic, the following modern wedding bands for her could be the perfect marriage of form and function. Plus, a no-fuss ring lets you experiment more with other types of statement-making jewels you have. No matter what stage of the wedding process you’re in — or if you’re just looking for a dainty ring to treat yourself to, these modern wedding bands are just what you need to match your minimalist style.

