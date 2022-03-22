23 Beauty Products Meghan Markle Swears By

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Since her marriage to Prince Harry a few years ago, Meghan Markle transformed overnight from a semi-known television actor to a world-famous duchess whose every next move is to be highly-anticipated. But details about her personal life aren’t the only thing Markle is making headlines for these days.

As with the princesses and duchesses before her, Markle’s beauty tips — from the skin care products she uses for a princesslike glow to the hair care items she swears by for glossy locks — are also sought after. Lucky for us, she revealed a bit about her beauty routine while still an actress. So to make your Markle-inspired beauty run a little easier, we rounded up 23 beauty products she has admitted she can’t live without. From cult-favorites like the beauty blender to lesser-known must-haves, update your collection for a royal upgrade. Find out below how the Duchess of Sussex gets ready ahead.

