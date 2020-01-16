17 Valentine’s Day Gifts Moms Will Love

Everyone celebrates Valentine’s Day differently. Some may shower their significant other with chocolates, rose petals, and gifts; while some may choose more experiential gifts, like indulging in a decadent, romantic dinner at their favorite fancy restaurant or spending the day outdoors hiking and setting up a picnic. Others, though, may choose to celebrate the friends (also known as Galentine’s Day, thanks to Parks & Recreation) and family in their lives, including moms.

Couples may be making their night-out-on-the-town plans — or stay-in-with-a-movie-queued-up-on-Netflix plans — but let’s not forget about the ladies we love most in our lives. And at the top of that list? Mom, of course.

Now, many daughters out there may have it easy and know exactly what Mom loves. But for those who need a little help deciding exactly what to gift Mom this Valentine’s Day, we’ve rounded up a few ideas for all types of moms, from the book lovers to the spa-goers.

From a cozy robe and a pair of faux fur slippers to totes perfect for an afternoon spent at the farmer’s market, here are 15 Valentine’s Day gift ideas for Mom.

