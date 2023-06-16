Looking to go makeup-free some days and embrace your natural glow, or get through cooking dinner without breaking a nail? Both collagen and biotin (a.k.a vitamin B7) can help with that. However, the body doesn’t naturally produce biotin, and you may not get enough in your diet, particularly if you’re pregnant or breastfeeding. The same goes for collagen: It’s mostly found in animal products since it’s a protein, so if you eat vegan and don’t consume enough collagen-boosting nutrients like vitamin C and zinc, you could need a supplement.

Most of us are used to swatching and swiping skincare formulas all over our bodies, but supplements are another way to boost your hair and skin health without putting in the extra work. Whether you prefer to pop a pill with water or prefer to mix a powder or creamer into a coffee every day, there are plenty of options. And whatever type of formula is your favorite, there is one to target just about any beauty concern you have, from brittle nails to hair that won’t grow and beyond.

Ready to try some for yourself? Here are the best beauty supplements to nourish your beauty from the inside out. And don’t forget: Dietary supplements are minimally regulated by the FDA and may or may not be suitable for you. Always ask your healthcare provider before starting a new supplement regimen.

