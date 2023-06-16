Looking to go makeup-free some days and embrace your natural glow, or get through cooking dinner without breaking a nail? Both collagen and biotin (a.k.a vitamin B7) can help with that. However, the body doesn’t naturally produce biotin, and you may not get enough in your diet, particularly if you’re pregnant or breastfeeding. The same goes for collagen: It’s mostly found in animal products since it’s a protein, so if you eat vegan and don’t consume enough collagen-boosting nutrients like vitamin C and zinc, you could need a supplement.
Most of us are used to swatching and swiping skincare formulas all over our bodies, but supplements are another way to boost your hair and skin health without putting in the extra work. Whether you prefer to pop a pill with water or prefer to mix a powder or creamer into a coffee every day, there are plenty of options. And whatever type of formula is your favorite, there is one to target just about any beauty concern you have, from brittle nails to hair that won’t grow and beyond.
Ready to try some for yourself? Here are the best beauty supplements to nourish your beauty from the inside out. And don’t forget: Dietary supplements are minimally regulated by the FDA and may or may not be suitable for you. Always ask your healthcare provider before starting a new supplement regimen.
Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. JSHealth is a SheKnows sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.
-
JSHealth Beauty Collagen Creamer
Your morning coffee just got a glowing boost, thanks to JSHealth’s Beauty Collagen Creamer. It’s made from a creamy (yet non-dairy!) vanilla coconut milk base packed with marine collagen, a protein that can strengthen the fibers of your hair and nails, and can also give your skin a bit of a plumper, healthier look. And a bonus: Collagen also supports good joint health, so you’re really helping your whole body when you mix this into your morning latte or coffee.
P.S.: New customers get a 15% discount on their first order.
-
Vital Proteins Beauty Collagen
Mix this delicious Vital Proteins Beauty Collagen strawberry lemon skin booster — infused with collagen and skin-moisturizing hyaluronic acid — into your smoothie or just into water to help improve your skin’s elasticity and promote firmness. The coconut water base will be super hydrating for you, thanks to its electrolyte content.
-
Sakara Beauty Water
If you’re not into tasting your beauty supplements, try Sakara Beauty Water. You won’t even know it’s in your water (or cocktail, if you want to mix it in there). Made especially for people who eat a plant-based or vegan diet, these drops intend to infuse the diet with more minerals such as magnesium and chloride that are often stripped from soil. These minerals are also key for skin hydration and strong hair and nails.
-
Vegamour Gro Biotin Gummies
Want to grow your hair long for a wedding, special occasion, or after a mishap with your stylist? Go with Vegamour Gro Biotin Gummies. Biotin, a.k.a. vitamin B7, is crucial for long, healthy strands. These gummies also pack in vitamins A, C, E, B6, and B12 to condition the hair follicles, too.
-
HUM Nutrition Glow Sweet Glow Gummies
Trust me, you’ll want to eat these Glow Sweet Glow gummies like candy. They’re infused with hyaluronic acid, the magic moisturizing ingredient that keeps skin luscious, and vitamin C, an important vitamin to stimulate collagen production in the skin. Not to mention, everyone knows that vitamin C is great for your immune system and overall health, too.
-
Friska Nail & Hair Supercare
You’ll think you’re drinking lemonade with these travel-friendly supplement packets, but you’re actually getting the holy trinity of beauty supplement ingredients with Friska: collagen, probiotics, and biotin. We already have been through how collagen and biotin are crucial to your hair, skin, and nail health, but you should also know that probiotics and enzymes also help the body break down and absorb those proteins and vitamins. Plus, it’s always a good idea to travel with probiotics for your immune system and gut health’s sake.
-
Love Wellness Good to Glow Capsules
Your body needs vitamin C and zinc to produce adequate amounts of collagen to keep your hair growing healthily and your skin looking clear and glowy. That’s why you should grab a bottle of these Love Wellness Good to Glow capsules, which also contain biotin to keep that mane looking fabulous.
-
Nature’s Way Alive! Hair, Skin & Nails Gummies
This bottle of fruity Nature’s Way Hair, Skin & Nails gummies has everything you need: a month’s supply of collagen, vitamin C, vitamin E, and biotin. And for less than $8? You absolutely need to add a few to your cart.
-
Moon Juice Dream Dust
Getting your beauty sleep nourishes your skin just as much as these other supplements. The potent blend of adaptogens including and chamomile flower in this Dream Dust powder can help you ease into rest mode. Mix into your evening tea or into warm milk or oat milk.
Leave a Comment