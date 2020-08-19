Halloween isn’t just a holiday for multipacks of candy and horror films: For you and a partner, it’s also a time to let your creativity sparkle through the coolest costumes for couples. Maybe you’ll show the world your sense of humor, your favorite pop-culture moments or a throwback to your favorite TV show. Halloween costumes for couples are the perfect way to do it.

What better way show off your genius than with your partner or best friend? Duo costumes don’t have to be lame or cliché. There are countless cool pairings that go together like bread and (pumpkin) butter. See what we did there? Halloween is more fun anyways when you can share the joy of winning that costume contest together instead of solo. And then celebrate with all your favorite candy after.

We found some relatively simple, comfortable-to-wear, not-lame costumes that will be a blast to wear, whether you’re at a socially distant party or handing out candy to kids all night. Now, it’s up to you to figure out who your partner in crime for the night will be and get to brainstorming a costume you’ll always remember. From more abstract ideas like Google Maps to Mary Poppins and Bert, the world is your oyster when it comes to creative costumes. Some you can buy ready to go and others you can flex that DIY muscle — it just depends on what you’re up for this Halloween. These best Halloween couples costume ideas below will help you decide.

A version of this article was originally published October 2018 and was updated August 2020.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.