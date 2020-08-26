15 Women’s Equality Quotes That Are Worthy of a Share

Women’s Equality Day (Aug. 26) is here, and this year especially, that means holding space for our truth. We’ve made a lot of progress, yes, but we’ve still got a long way to go. The following share-worthy women’s equality quotes from people throughout history are a true testament to that fact.

Further proof? Between celebrating all of the hard-earned victories women have won since the 19th Amendment was ratified in 1920 — thereby giving us the right to vote — you may very well have to spend time on this important day in women’s history defending the very fact that there is a day dedicated to gender equality.

But every time you’re faced with an alarmingly backward perspective regarding women’s (unalienable) rights, remember this: we’re not done yet, but we are on our way. And we’re on our way thanks to women in our past like Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Ida B. Wells, who refused to back down from the good fight before them.

Today, let’s honor all of the fierce feminists from our past and our present whose great strides remind us how far we’ve come.

A version of this article was originally published August 2017.