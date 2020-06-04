14 Cool Father’s Day Gifts for All Types of Dads

Have you picked up a Father’s Day gift for Dad yet? Yeah, us, either. If you’re anything like us, you’re probably preoccupied with the cookout menu to plan and the Father’s Day card to carefully choose (you know, one that’s equally sentimental as it is funny, because #DadHumor). Choosing the perfect Father’s Day gift is a whole ‘nother level of stressful. Every year, it’s the same question: What the heck does Dad even want?

When choosing his gift, consider his hobbies, his day-to-day routine, anything he’s particularly passionate about. To help you out, we’ve rounded up 14 pretty great Father’s Day gifts for all types of dads: the dad who loves to hike , camp, and spend time outdoors, the dad who loves to cook, the dad who loves his whisky and bourbon, the tech-savvy dad, and the dad who just needs to a moment to relax, damn it.

A version of this article was originally published May 2018.

