11 Off-the-Shoulder Tops for Summer That Highlight Everyone’s Most Flattering Body Part

Giving a cold shoulder isn’t necessarily a bad thing when it comes to off-the-shoulder tops. Maybe before, you wrote off the trend as too showy or too young — or just not something you even knew how to style. But now they’re cool again and bound to be a summer staple in your closet soon.

Shoulders are inherently sexy and every woman’s most flattering body part. As Donna Karan famously said, “The shoulder looks good no matter your age or body type.” Plus, putting them on display just gives you a boost of confidence, especially when you’re wearing one the stylish pieces we found. There’s a myriad of ways to style off-the-shoulder shirts that feel true to you. With every preference in mind, you’re bound to find a winner in one of these 11 off-the-shoulder tops for summer.

