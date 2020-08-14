13 Salon-Worthy Hair Masks to Rescue Damaged Hair

If you’ve switched your shampoo to a more hydrating formula, cut down on your probably-too-hot shower time, and added a leave-in conditioner to your routine — but your locks are still lifeless — it’s time try one of the best hair masks for dry hair. Sure, you could also get a little trim (or a big one, if your strands are shot as a result of heat styling), but it’s a lot more affordable and faster to bring hair back from the brink of death with a hydrating hair mask. Figuratively speaking of course, since you know, hair is already dead.

Those with chronically dry hair already know the merits of a good mask: While they won’t completely transform your hair in five minutes, they can make it shinier, healthier, and more manageable. Whether pool water is taking the life out of your once-healthy strands during the summer or wintertime time takes a toll on your hair, a hair mask is a must-have staple for your at-home beauty routine. What’s better than getting salon results at home anyways?

Besides, if you can’t get to the salon right now, what else are you to do but show your locks some love with argan oil, shea butter, and coconut oil while you binge your favorite shows and movies at the same time? Ahead, the best hair masks for dry hair to breathe new life into dull, dry strands that need some major TLC. And while you’re at it, it’s probably a good idea to treat your equally ravaged nails to some miracle-working treatments.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Originally posted on StyleCaster.com