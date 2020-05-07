It’s Not Too Late to Snag One of These Gorgeous Gifts for Mother’s Day

Many of us may not be celebrating Mother’s Day in person with our moms this year, so it’s more important than ever to shower her with some extra love and brighten mom’s spirit in a socially distanced way. And although you may not be able to go out to brunch or give mom a hug, you can still make her day extra special by sending a thoughtful and unique gift to show her you’re thinking about her from a safe distance.

To inspire your shopping, we scoured the internet and rounded up some gorgeous gift ideas that any mom will love. From cozy pajamas and uniquely scented candles to brightly hued sandals and fun jewelry, there’s a gift for everyone here. We also included some great at-home pampering gifts to bring the salon (which she desperately misses) to mom.

Whether you’re quarantining at home together or celebrating remotely, these gift ideas will make mom feel extra special and loved no matter how far apart you are.

A version of this article was originally published April 2020.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.