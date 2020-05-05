LivingCulture

26 Photos of Sasha & Malia Obama Growing Up Before Our Eyes

We desperately miss the days when we would wake up, turn on the news and would see pictures of Malia and Sasha Obama roaming the halls of the White House with their parents. It almost seems like we’re living in an entirely different world these days. It’s hard to believe it’s been four years since the Obama family was leading our country but the family has been up to a lot in their post-presidency days.

Malia, now a student at Harvard is 21 years old and Sasha, a student at the University of Michigan is 18 and they have both grown up to become incredibly talented, intelligent and independent women. Their mom Michelle has had a whirlwind couple of years with her bestselling memoir Becoming that is now being made into a documentary for Netflix. Sasha and Malia actually gave their first-ever public interview earlier this week to talk about the new documentary and couldn’t stop gushing about how proud they are of their mom.

So in honor of Malia, Sasha and the love they have for their mom and her new documentary which drops tomorrow, let’s take a look back at some throwback pics of the girls throughout the years.

