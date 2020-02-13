Let’s be honest here. For most of us, cleaning sucks. We won’t sugarcoat it. It’s that chore we almost always dread on Sundays. And when it’s time to really get down and dirty, sometimes, the cleaning products you do have on hand just don’t cut it and you find yourself spending hours trying to tackle one room of the home (and, yes, I’m talking about the bathroom — sometimes the kitchen).

Not to mention, when it’s time to hit up Target to restock on supplies, you find yourself staring at the countless bottles and wipes asking yourself, “But will this actually work?!”

Allow us to save you the headache.

Not only have we narrowed down the seemingly endless options and curated only the best cleaning products for your home, but these products will also drastically reduce the amount of time you do spend cleaning — so you can spend a little less time scrubbing and more time relaxing.

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

A version of this article was originally published in March 2018.