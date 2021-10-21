These Gifts for Dog Lovers Are Perfect for Your Canine-Obsessed BFF

We are 100 percent sure you have at least one dog lover in your life — because, aren’t we all a little canine-obsessed? It’s hard not to love those fluffy little balls of magic. And in today’s crazy, scary, confusing, tragic world, we all need a little doggie time to put us at ease. They’re truly the MVPs of many people’s lives, so if you’re on the hunt for a gift for a dog lover, then what better thing to get them than a little something that pays tribute to their favorite furry friend? The dog-inspired present options out there are seriously next level.

But some people are just a wee more obsessed with dogs than others. We’ve all got an aunt whose life is dedicated to her fur baby, a best friend who lives and breathes for her lap dog, or a significant other who spends as much quality time with the dog as they do with the rest of the family. And it’s totally cool. In fact, we embrace our dog-crazy loved ones and respect that they treat Fido like a literal human with gifts, fancy meals, and lots of love. We celebrate it and are so down to indulge their obsession with adorable gifts at the holidays.

From personalized portraits of their pet to DIY paw print ornaments and chic collars, gifts for dog lovers runs the gamut. Ahead, check out these pawfect gifts for dog lovers that will scratch any dog lover’s itch. Warning, you are definitely going to want to snag some of these irresistible cute items for yourself too!

Our mission at SheKnows is to empower and inspire women, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Chewy is a SheKnows sponsor, however, all products in this article were independently selected by our editors. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Originally published December 2015. Updated October 2021..