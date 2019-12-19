‘Tis the season for holiday gift shopping — which can bring some joy and others dread. If you fall into that second category, fear not. We’re here to help and streamline the process with a gift guide for just about every lady in your life.

Buying the perfect gift for people is a true art and talent — and one that few people possess. While some women on your list may be easier to shop for — your best mom-friend who’s a fitness junkie or your cashmere-loving sister in law, others are downright impossible to figure out. What do you get your new coworker or your grandmother who you’re fairly confident has a hoarding problem?

Don’t get stumped and settle for that Starbucks gift card just yet. There are plenty of uncommon, beautiful, and useful gifts for all the unique women on your list. From beauty products like colorful lipsticks and luxurious creams to fitness essentials like a smart yoga mat and jewelry and candles, we rounded up gifts worth buying the ladies in your life this year. (Oh, and if you’re looking for holiday gifts for men, we’ve got that covered too!)

