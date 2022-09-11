The 9/11 Quotes That We’ll Never Forget

Four planes. Nineteen hijackers. Two thousand nine hundred ninety-seven lives were lost. A nation left shattered. It’s hard to believe that it’s been 21 years since the World Trade Center and Pentagon were hit by hijacked airplanes and since passengers took down an airplane in a Pennsylvania field to foil the terrorists on board. Now, 9/11 is known as the National Day of Service and Remembrance. Since then, many Americans have worked diligently to honor those who were lost on that fateful day of Sept 11, 2001.

Many have honored the lives lost and the heroic heroes who helped victims at 9/11 memorials in many different ways. Some people (including many celebrities) have gone to the National September 11 Memorial & Museum or do quiet services in the comfort of their homes. There are many ways to honor those who passed on that day, including taking a moment to look back with some moving quotes. From Senators to former President Barack Obama, many have said some powerful quotes on remembering and honoring that day.

For the 21st anniversary of the attacks that made the nation stand still, we’ll be honoring those by sharing powerful and moving quotes about a day no American will ever forget.

Here are eight moving quotes from that time in our nation’s history to help mark this solemn day.

A version of this article was originally published in September 2015.