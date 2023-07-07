The Best Cookware Sets for Every Budget, Including Oprah & Ina Garten’s Favorite Brands

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Take a look at your pots and pans. Are they a bit rusty? Are the handles still holding up? Any stains or smudges that simply won’t go away? Trust us when we say we’ve all been there. And if you’ve been thinking about upgrading and updating your kitchen cookware, take this as the sign that now’s the time for something new. We’ve tracked down some of the very best cookware sets out there at different price ranges, and some of them are from brands loved by Oprah Winfrey and Ina Garten.

Recommended in the shopping section of her official Barefoot Contessa website, Garten is a huge fan of All-Clad’s products. These pieces are sleek, stylish, and super efficient. Then there’s Winfrey’s favorite cookware brand — HexClad. These pieces are a cut above the rest. Not only are they effective for cooking up your latest culinary confection, they’re long-lasting and super durable.

We realize, though, that you don’t always want to break the bank when it comes to cookware. After all, you have a budget to stick to! That’s why brands like Sunhouse, Country Kitchen, and more are perfect for updating your kitchen essentials without going overboard.

It’s time to take your kitchen to the next level. Whether you’re cooking for yourself, or breaking out the best for a holiday or dinner party, you deserve high-quality cookware. Take a look at some of our favorite cookware sets perfect for any budget.