Skip to main content Skip to header navigation

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

Newsletters

optional screen reader

The Best Cat Scratchers, Condos & Towers, According to an Expert

Stephanie Merlin, CFTBS
The Best Cat Scratchers, Condos & Towers, According to an Expert
Plus Icon
Pethave, Getty. Design: SheKnows.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

Do you really need furniture for cats? Yes, and your cats and human furniture will thank you for it!

Some of the most common undesirable cat behaviors are scratching, counter surfing, and climbing on furniture. I hate to break it to you, but your cat isn’t trying to be bad. These are all normal, instinctual, and natural behaviors for your cat.

Scratching allows your cat to release tension, express excitement, mark territory, and get in some of the best stretches. Climbing and jumping up in high places allows your cat to feel safe and get some good exercise. Of course, it would be ideal if our cats didn’t wreak havoc on our furniture, so this is where providing your cat with cat trees, scratchers, and perches is a great compromise. 

However, it’s important to note that not all cat furniture is created equal. Many options are too small or lack the features that truly satisfy your cat’s needs. Aesthetics can also be a concern because, let’s face it, not all cat furniture is designed to win interior decorating awards. Even though I may make some exceptions with cat furniture regarding aesthetics, I understand cat furniture that is easier on the eyes would be preferable to many. 

While it is still hard to find a lot of furniture to tick the aesthetics and function boxes, as a cat behavior specialist and the founder of The Fulfilled Feline, I do have some great picks to satisfy your cat and your space.

optional screen reader

Leave a Comment

More Stories from Living

Icon Link Plus Icon

SheKnows is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 SheMedia, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad