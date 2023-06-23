The Best Cat Scratchers, Condos & Towers, According to an Expert

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.
Do you really need furniture for cats? Yes, and your cats and human furniture will thank you for it!
Some of the most common undesirable cat behaviors are scratching, counter surfing, and climbing on furniture. I hate to break it to you, but your cat isn’t trying to be bad. These are all normal, instinctual, and natural behaviors for your cat.
Scratching allows your cat to release tension, express excitement, mark territory, and get in some of the best stretches. Climbing and jumping up in high places allows your cat to feel safe and get some good exercise. Of course, it would be ideal if our cats didn’t wreak havoc on our furniture, so this is where providing your cat with cat trees, scratchers, and perches is a great compromise.
However, it’s important to note that not all cat furniture is created equal. Many options are too small or lack the features that truly satisfy your cat’s needs. Aesthetics can also be a concern because, let’s face it, not all cat furniture is designed to win interior decorating awards. Even though I may make some exceptions with cat furniture regarding aesthetics, I understand cat furniture that is easier on the eyes would be preferable to many.
While it is still hard to find a lot of furniture to tick the aesthetics and function boxes, as a cat behavior specialist and the founder of The Fulfilled Feline, I do have some great picks to satisfy your cat and your space.
-
The Sofa Scratcher
My cat’s favorite place to scratch is the sofa. My sofa has the battle wounds to prove it! The Sofa Scratcher is the purrfect remedy for your sofa scratchers. The Sofa Scratcher is a scratching board wrapped in sisal rope that affixes to the corners of your sofa. The great thing for us humans about The Sofa Scratcher is it comes in 6 color options to match your furniture.
-
Hauspanther Adjustable Scratch Pole
This scratch pole by Hauspanther is a unique and welcome find. This pole, wrapped in irresistible sisal rope and felt, offers your cat two types of scratching surfaces but is adjustable and fits under tables and desks if you have a cat who likes to scratch table and chair legs.
-
Pethave Scratch Mat
Something people don’t always consider is cats sometimes have a preference for how they like to scratch. Some cats like scratching on vertical surfaces; some prefer horizontal surfaces, and some like both! This scratch mat provides both opportunities. You can affix it to your wall or use it on the floor for horizontal scratchers. This mat also comes in 7 color options.
-
IKEA LURVIG Scratching Mat
Most people don’t think of IKEA for cat furniture, but this scratching mat has been a popular favorite for several years. This mat made of sisal rope can easily wrap around table and chair legs and be velcroed into place for your cat to scratch. The best part is it’s only $12.99, so very inexpensive to buy, especially if you need more than one!
-
Archie & Oscar 73” Fiedler Cat Tree
When it comes to cat trees, there are a lot of variables to consider. One of the variables important to me when looking for a cat tree is does it have functional space for my cat to sit, hide, and sleep. This tree offers a lot of variety, with boxes, hammocks, and cushioned seats. This tree is very tall and provides a lot of space, especially for those with multiple cats.
-
Tucker Multilevel 42” Cat Tree
I love this mid-size cat tree for the seating options, added scratching posts, and the great ground-level scratching ramp. This type of tree is perfect for homes with senior cats who may not enjoy or be able to climb the heights they used to but still need some age and joint-friendly furniture.
-
Furhaven Tiger Cat Skyscraper
This cat tree is called a skyscraper for a reason. This is a floor-to-ceiling cat tree that you can adjust to fit the height of your ceiling perfectly. This tree doesn’t offer the amount and variety of seating like other cat trees, but if you have a cat who loves to climb, this is the tree for you. This tree provides tall scratching poles for your cat to scratch and climb.
-
K&H EZ Mount Kitty Sill
This isn’t a scratcher or tree but a cat perch. Cats love looking out windows and, even more so, sleeping in the window. This window perch seat is sturdy and easy to install with suction cups. The suction cups can hold up to 50 lbs, so big cats fear not. I have 4 of these in my home, which get used daily. Both of my cats easily fit on one of them together, too, so it holds up.
-
Feandrea WoodyWonders 54” Cat Tree
If you’re looking for a sleeker design on a cat tree, Feandrea’s WoodyWonders tree is for you. This modern design with wood-style elements and soft cushioned perches is aesthetically pleasing and functional for your cats.
-
Trixe Gerardo Condo
Also in line with style and function is this modern cat condo design by Trixie. This design features two different scratch surfaces for your cat as well as three built-in cubby holes for your cat to take a snooze. This is an excellent pick for cats of all ages, but especially one I’d recommend for older cats due to the size and the ground-level cubby hole.
Leave a Comment