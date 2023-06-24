The Best Calming Pet Products to Stock up on Before 4th of July Fireworks

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The 4th of July is almost here, and while we love the celebrations as much as anyone (it’s the best time of year for summer barbecues, after all) , our pets aren’t so thrilled with the big booms and flashing lights of the fireworks that start going off as the sun goes down…and sometimes, inexplicably, in broad daylight in the days leading up to and following the holiday. It’s hard seeing your pet so scared and helpless, but thankfully, there are some products out there that could help soothe them.

From treats that include calming ingredients like chamomile, passionflower, l-theanine, melatonin, and more, to products that use the power of pheromones to help pets regulate their anxiety, hopefully these items can help your dog or cat weather the fireworks this Independence Day.