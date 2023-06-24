The Best Calming Pet Products to Stock up on Before 4th of July Fireworks

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.
The 4th of July is almost here, and while we love the celebrations as much as anyone (it’s the best time of year for summer barbecues, after all) , our pets aren’t so thrilled with the big booms and flashing lights of the fireworks that start going off as the sun goes down…and sometimes, inexplicably, in broad daylight in the days leading up to and following the holiday. It’s hard seeing your pet so scared and helpless, but thankfully, there are some products out there that could help soothe them.
From treats that include calming ingredients like chamomile, passionflower, l-theanine, melatonin, and more, to products that use the power of pheromones to help pets regulate their anxiety, hopefully these items can help your dog or cat weather the fireworks this Independence Day.
Native Pet Calming Chews for Dogs
These calming air-dried chicken chews for dogs are made with melatonin and l-theanine to help your pup deal with energy, nervousness, hyperactivity, and discontentment.
BNULKH Calming Collars for Dogs
These calming collars for dogs release soothing pheremones that are activated by your pet’s body temperature, helping relieve their anxiety during stressful events like fireworks.
Zesty Paws Advanced Behavior Calming Soft Chews for Dogs
Stressed out doggos might benefit from these Zesty Paws chews, which are made with a slew of calming ingredients like Suntheanine, thiamine, chamomile, Tryptophan, ginger root, valerian root, and more, all with a tasty turkey flavor.
FELIWAY MultiCat Calming Pheromone Diffuser
Feliway’s calming pheromone diffuser plugs into the wall like an air freshener, slowly releasing soothing pheromones into the air to help relieve anxiety and tension in your cat. If the stress of fireworks makes your cats aggressive, this can also help.
Natural Dog Company Calming Oil
Here’s a bacon and peanut butter flavored calming oil that you can add to your dog’s food. It’s made with soothing ingredients like passionflower, chamomile, and hemp seed oil.
Original Snuggle Puppy Heartbeat Stuffed Toy for Dogs
Place the Snuggle Puppy cuddle toy in your dog’s bed, and watch the magic happen. The toy has a realistic heartbeat and is filled with a heat pack to help soothe your dog as it snuggles the toy.
VetriScience Composure MAX for Dogs & Cats
Both dogs and cats can benefit from this calming solution, which is made with those stand-bys of soothing pet products: C3™ colostrum calming complex, theanine, and thiamine. It’s liquid, so it can be easily added to your pet’s food or water.
Waggin Water Calming Tetra Pack Dog Supplements
If you’re out and about, it doesn’t get easier to help your dog get calm than pouring this Waggin Water into their portable water bowl. It promotes calming, supports relaxation, and helps dogs manage stress during events like fireworks, and is flavorless.
Pet Naturals Calming Cat Treats
These veterinarian-formulated cat chews have a meaty chicken liver flavor, and are formulated with thiamine, colostrum, and l-theanine to help sooth felines during “vet visits, thunderstorms, fireworks” and other stressful situations.
Charming Pet Lavender-Scented Plush Dog Toy
Distract your dog from the cacophony outside with this engaging crinkle plush toy that has a squeaker and a rattle inside, along with a lavender scent to help them stay calm.
