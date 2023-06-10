Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James Is Hugely Discounted at This Low-Key Weekend Sale — & Prices Start at Just $10

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.
When summer comes back, we’re ready to switch out our entire wardrobe for the comfortable, the nautical, and of course, the discounted. And thanks to a super low-key sale going on at Otrium, we can get the nautical and comfortable looks of our dreams for a fraction of the price — including picks from Reese Witherspoon’s beloved brand Draper James.
Originally launched in 2015, Witherspoon’s brand has become a staple in Southern-inspired summer wear that embraces bold colors and simple patterns. While we love anything Witherspoon loves, the price can be harder for some shoppers to indulge in.
However, thanks to Otrium, you can snag some of Draper James’ bestselling pieces for as low as $10.
For those who don’t know, Otrium is an online outlet store that works to eliminate waste from the ever-growing fast fashion industry. They do this by selling last season products for a lot more affordable prices, and they always sell out fast!
From gingham dresses that scream picnic parties to cozy slippers that you’ll never want to get out of, this sale has it all!
So don’t wait, because these looks are already selling out (and there’s an extra 20 percent off sale happening for the next 48 hours!) Check out the Draper James pieces we’re loving from Otrium’s sale below:
Draper James Abbie Slipper in Navy
These beloved gingham slippers are the perfect addition to any sleepwear wardrobe for the summer months. Not only can they work with so many looks, but they’re so cozy around your feet!
Draper James Smocked Pink Dress
This smocked dress from Draper James is a bestseller for a reason. This pattern is perfect for the summer, and with the elastic bands around it, it can perfectly mold to your body (without the stressful corseted tops that always hurt your ribs”!)
Draper James Jo Dee Gingham Dress
Not only can you rock The Draper James gingham pattern they’re known for, but this Jo Dee Gingham Dress is a must for a breathable ensemble. Along with the puff sleeves and the elastic waist, it’ll be your go-to dress in no time!
Draper James V-Neck Shirt
This puff-sleeved shirt is the perfect nautical-themed summer tee that can work with so many staple pieces in your wardrobe.
