Reese Witherspoon’s Draper James Is Hugely Discounted at This Low-Key Weekend Sale — & Prices Start at Just $10

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When summer comes back, we’re ready to switch out our entire wardrobe for the comfortable, the nautical, and of course, the discounted. And thanks to a super low-key sale going on at Otrium, we can get the nautical and comfortable looks of our dreams for a fraction of the price — including picks from Reese Witherspoon’s beloved brand Draper James.

Originally launched in 2015, Witherspoon’s brand has become a staple in Southern-inspired summer wear that embraces bold colors and simple patterns. While we love anything Witherspoon loves, the price can be harder for some shoppers to indulge in.

However, thanks to Otrium, you can snag some of Draper James’ bestselling pieces for as low as $10.

For those who don’t know, Otrium is an online outlet store that works to eliminate waste from the ever-growing fast fashion industry. They do this by selling last season products for a lot more affordable prices, and they always sell out fast!

From gingham dresses that scream picnic parties to cozy slippers that you’ll never want to get out of, this sale has it all!

So don’t wait, because these looks are already selling out (and there’s an extra 20 percent off sale happening for the next 48 hours!) Check out the Draper James pieces we’re loving from Otrium’s sale below: