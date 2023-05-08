The Best Cat Toys on Amazon, According to an Expert

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.
As much as we may be used to the idea that cats only like to take 16-20 hour naps, a busy kitty is a happy kitty. Your feline companion isn’t much different from their wild cat ancestor physically or behaviorally. They still possess strong predatory instincts and need mental stimulation and enriching play.
We can incorporate enriching play with cat toys, but finding cat toys that excite your cat beyond a few minutes can be challenging. That’s where I love to help. As a cat behavior specialist and the founder of The Fulfilled Feline, I always seek toys that engage your cat and satisfy their instinctual, sensory, cognitive, and emotional needs.
All toys can lose novelty at some point, so an easy tip is to have a toy rotation where you cycle toys or change location every couple of days, but finding quality cat toys is always the best place to start. I have compiled this list of my favorite cat toys from Amazon that go above and beyond to fulfill and enrich your inner wild cat.
Yeowww! Organic Catnip Toys
Most catnip toys are usually filled with 90% polyfill stuffing and 10% catnip. That’s not the case with Yeowww! Their catnip toys are 100% filled with catnip. No fluff, just the good stuff your cat loves. These are sturdy toys and can withstand your cat sinking their teeth into, which they will do with Yeowww!
SmartCat Ultimate Scratching Post
Did you know most cat scratching posts are too short for your cat? Cats love the ability to stretch their bodies fully and scratch, but many posts are too short for your cat to do that. However, the tall and sturdy SmartCat’s Ultimate Scratching Post is over 2.5 ft and 1 ft wide, allowing your cat a fully satisfying stretch and scratch.
The Cat Dancer
The Cat Dancer represents simplicity at its finest. This inexpensive toy made of wire and cardboard is a hit with cats. It has over 26,000 5-star reviews for a reason. This toy mimics the movements of a bug or something your cat would naturally hunt, making it a winner.
Doc & Phoebe’s Hunting Feeder
Cats are natural hunters and enjoy a challenge. Making eating a rewarding game is very enriching for your cat. These mouse-shaped feeders are designed for you to put in some dry food or treats and place them in different areas of your home, offering your cat the opportunity to find the mice and treats inside. Think of it as your cat’s version of an Easter egg hunt.
Dezi & Roo Hide & Sneak Tunnel
Cats love to hide and run through tunnels, and Dezi and Roo’s is my favorite. It’s made of sturdy paper that has withstood my wild and crazy cats for the last two years. Cats love the sound of the paper when they run through it, and I love how easily it folds up and takes up no space to store.
Meowy Janes Matabi Chew Sticks
Many cats are chewers, but while there are hundreds of dog chew toys, there is virtually nothing for cats. These chew sticks made with silvervine are made just for cats. Silvervine has a similar effect to catnip for cats, but more cats are likely to respond to silvervine. These sticks are safe for your cats to chew and offer some benefit to their dental health.
Ping Pong Balls
No kitty beer pong here, but ping pong balls make fantastic cat toys! The way they bounce and roll across the floor piques your cat’s curiosity. You can also take ping pong balls and toss them in a cardboard box with packaging paper and treats, and you’ve got a DIY kitty ball pit.
Sheer Fun for Cats
This is another unique and simple toy that cats love. This sheer mesh sheet with crinkly corners can velcro to your furniture. Cats love hiding behind the sheet and playing with the ball attachment. My cats love to roll around in Sheer Fun. This simple toy ticks so many sensory boxes for your cat between the texture, crinkly sound, and visual interest it creates.
Go Cat Da Bird
This is the best fishing pole-style cat toy out there. The way these feathers fly and spin through the air makes it look like a real bird, making it an irresistible target for your cat. What I also love about this toy is that Go Cat offers various attachments, so there are different options to attach on end to keep your cat entertained.
Cat Amazing Puzzle
Food puzzles are an excellent way to help satisfy your cat’s hunting and foraging instincts. The Cat Amazing puzzle is another option to make eating fun and engaging for your cat. The box is divided into three different sections based on difficulty. All you do is simply toss in some of your cat’s dry food or favorite treats and let your cats have at it.
