The Best Cat Toys on Amazon, According to an Expert

As much as we may be used to the idea that cats only like to take 16-20 hour naps, a busy kitty is a happy kitty. Your feline companion isn’t much different from their wild cat ancestor physically or behaviorally. They still possess strong predatory instincts and need mental stimulation and enriching play.

We can incorporate enriching play with cat toys, but finding cat toys that excite your cat beyond a few minutes can be challenging. That’s where I love to help. As a cat behavior specialist and the founder of The Fulfilled Feline, I always seek toys that engage your cat and satisfy their instinctual, sensory, cognitive, and emotional needs.

All toys can lose novelty at some point, so an easy tip is to have a toy rotation where you cycle toys or change location every couple of days, but finding quality cat toys is always the best place to start. I have compiled this list of my favorite cat toys from Amazon that go above and beyond to fulfill and enrich your inner wild cat.