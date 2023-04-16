The Pioneer Woman’s Mother’s Day Gifts at Walmart Include a Le Creuset Dutch Oven Dupe for $30 & Outdoor Entertaining Essentials

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.
The one-month countdown to Mother’s Day starts now but have no fear. There’s no need to spend countless hours strolling down aisles at multiple stores searching for the perfect Mother’s Day gift. Thanks to Ree Drummond, AKA the Pioneer Woman, you now have a fully curated list of perfect gifts to get the mothers in your life–and better yet, they are all from Walmart.
Walmart has repeatedly proven itself to be one of the best retailers to shop for stylish, chic, and most importantly, affordable gifts. Whether the mom you’re searching for would love a $30 Dutch Oven that’s nearly identical to a Le Creuset or she’s in need of some summer entertaining essentials like patio umbrellas and ice cream makers, the Pioneer Woman’s Mother’s Day gift guide has a gift option for every mom on your shopping list.
We’ve selected a few of our favorites to showcase here, but you can peruse the full gift guide on Walmart’s website.
-
Enamel on Cast Iron 3-Quart Dutch Oven
If she loves to cook, look no further than this Le Creuset Dutch oven dupe. For a fraction of the cost, your mom can feel like a Michelin-star chef cooking with this enamel-on-cast iron 3-quart Dutch oven; perfect for stewing, searing, and baking. The gorgeous floral shape set with a flower knob will look absolutely stunning on the stove or on display.
-
Pioneer Woman Picnic Basket
Plan some quality time with this 15-piece service for two patchwork medley picnic basket set. Give the mom in your life a break from her hectic life by packing up a heart-felt picnic in this keepsake basket that is set with cutlery, dishes and tumblers. Its patterned interior with matching dishes is sure to make her swoon from your thoughtfulness.
-
2-Gallon Glass Drink Dispenser with Metal Stand
Now that summer is quickly approaching, get mom this adorable Delaney 2-gallon glass drink dispenser with a metal stand. Perfect for outdoor barbeques, graduation celebrations, and pool parties, this dispenser will give any backyard just the right touch of Southern charm.
-
The Pioneer Woman 4 Quart Ice Cream Maker
If mom likes to experiment in the kitchen, snag this 4-quart ice cream maker. Its classic design with its modern technology makes it the perfect addition to the kitchen. Grab the kids for this one and make the ice cream of your dreams in less than 30 minutes.
-
Delaney 6-piece Melamine Bowl Set
For just a splash of color in her cabinets, grab mom this Delaney 6-piece Melamine bowl set. The set comes in three staggered sizes, each with a fitting lid and individual color scheme. It’s not only great for whipping up delicious recipes, but even better for storing them with its plastic snap-on lids.
-
Multi-Color Floral 7.5 Foot Hexagon Tilting Patio Umbrella
Lastly, if the mother in your life is an entertainer, this Delaney multi-color floral 7.5 foot hexagon tilting patio umbrella is a necessity to liven up her backyard this summer. It’s bright floral design will add just a touch of elegance to any outdoor space and it’s less than $50!
